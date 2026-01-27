U19 World Cup 2026: IND vs ZIM preview, match timings, key stadium stats

The Super Six action of ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will continue today with five-time champions India U19 taking on Zimbabwe in a Super Six Group 2 match at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

With all teams set to play just two matches in the Super Six stage, the match becomes crucial as any wrong move can take teams’ semifinal qualification chances away from them.

India U19 team news

India U19 so far have been one of the teams to beat in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, as they will come into the Tuesday fixture against Zimbabwe with three straight wins in the group stages. India have four points to their name, having beaten both the opponents from their group who made it to the next stage (Bangladesh and New Zealand).

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 Points Table: RCB, MI rankings; playoffs qualification scenarios In terms of team combination, India’s bowling has been top-notch in all three games, and now with skipper Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi looking in good touch, the team have all departments covered and will be favourites to win the match.

Zimbabwe U19 team news

Zimbabwe U19 made their way into the Super Six stage without any wins, thanks to one point shared with Scotland in a washed-out game. So far, they have been outplayed in all three departments, and now that they are facing the five-time champions in their opening Super Six game, they will need to go all out if they wish to secure their first win of the season. The match will be very important for the Zimbabwe side, as a loss against India will more than confirm their exit from the semifinal race.

India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (w), Kanishk Chouhan, Aaron George, R.S. Ambrish, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel

Zimbabwe U19 playing 11 (probable): Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi, Kian Blignaut, Dhruv Patel, Simbarashe Mudzengerere, Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Leeroy Chiwaula, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Shelton Mazvitorera

India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 1

India U19 won: 1

Zimbabwe U19 won: 0

No result: 0

Queens Sports Club: Key ODI stats

Category Stats Total Matches 99 Matches won batting first 43 Matches won bowling first 51 Average 1st innings score 233 Average 2nd innings score 197 Highest total recorded 399/1 (50 ovs) — PAK vs ZIM Lowest total recorded 48/10 (23.2 ovs) — ZIMW vs BANW Highest score chased 329/9 (49.5 ovs) — ZIM vs NZ Lowest score defended 196/10 (43 ovs) — ZIM vs AFG

India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup 2026: Full squad

India U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Zimbabwe U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Simbarashe Mudzengerere (c), Kian Blignaut, Michael Blignaut, Leeroy Chiwaula, Tatenda Chimugoro, Brandon Senzere, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Takudzwa Makoni, Panashe Mazai, Webster Madhidhi, Shelton Mazvitorera, Kupakwashe Muradzi, Brandon Ndiweni, Dhruv Patel, Benny Zuze

India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Super Six match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Super Six match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Tuesday, January 27.

What will be the venue for India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Super Six match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026?

The India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Super Six match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

What time will the toss for the India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Super Six match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

What time will the first ball for India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Super Six match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Super Six match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 PM IST.

Where to watch live telecast of India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Super Six match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Super Six match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Super Six match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the India U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Super Six match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.