Sri Lanka register their first ever women's T20I win against England

Chamari Athapaththu's knock of 55 runs helped Sri Lanka put up a complete performance at Chelmsford to clinch their first ever women's T20I win against England

Sri Lanka women cricket team beat England. Photo: SLC X handle

ANI Cricket
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Chamari Athapaththu's knock of 55 runs helped Sri Lanka put up a complete performance at Chelmsford to clinch their first-ever women's T20I win against England.
Sri Lanka women registered their first ever T20I win over England in 11 attempts, cruising to an eight-wicket win with 40 balls to spare on Saturday in Chelmsford.
The ongoing three-game series between the two sides is tied 1-1.
Chasing a target of 105, Sri Lanka's charge was led by their skipper Athapaththu. She hit eight fours and two sixes in her 55 from 31. By the time she was caught in the ninth over by Alice Capsey, Sri Lanka required less than three runs per over. Sri Lanka won the match in the 14th over to write history and will look to complete a historic series victory in the final T20I on Wednesday.
Chamari Athapaththu decided to take the field after winning the toss. She justified her decision by dismissing England opener Danni Wyatt for one run in the opening over.
Sri Lanka exploited their web of spin to dominate the opening innings. Experienced England batters like as Heather Knight and Amy Jones were unable to respond to the quartet of Inoka Ranaweera (2/25), Sugandika Kumari (1/16), Kavisha Dilhari (2/17) and Inoshi Priyadharshani (2/16).

Only Charlie Dean demonstrated fortitude with the willow, adding 34 from 26 and four boundaries to her name. However, England were bowled out for 104 in the 19th over by left-arm bowler Udeshika Prabodhani.
England defeated Sri Lanka by 12 runs in the first T20I at Hove. The series decider will be played at Derby on 6 September.
Brief score: England 104 (Charlotte Dean 34, Heather Knight 14; Inoshi Priyadharshani 2-16) vs Sri Lanka 110-2 (Chamari Athapaththu 55, Harshitha Samarawickrama 30; Danielle Gibson 1-9).
Topics : Sri Lanka cricket team England cricket team T20 cricket

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

