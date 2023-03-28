close

Steve Smith in IPL 2023? Here's all we know about his participation

Steve Smith did not participate in the mini-auction that was held in Kochi in December 2022

Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 10:46 AM IST
Former Australian cricket team captain Steve Smith has surprised his fans by announcing his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, he did not reveal anything about his role in the upcoming IPL. Steve Smith did not participate in the mini-auction that was held in Kochi in December 2022.
He posted a video message on Twitter in which he said, "Namaste India. I have got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India."

Previously, Steve Smith has played for the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and now-defunct franchises Rising Pune Supergiant, Pune Warriors India, and Kochi Tuskers Kerala.
Additionally, he also led Pune to a runner-up finish in the 2017 IPL. In his 103 appearances in the IPL, Smith has scored 2,485 runs at an average of 34.51 and strike rate of 128.09, including a century and 11 fifties.

It would be interesting to see what role he plays in the IPL 2023. According to several media reports, Steve Smith will sit in the commentators' box this IPL. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Steve Smith has an outstanding batting record. He has played 96 test matches, 142 ODIs, and 63 T20I matches for Australia. He has 8,792 runs in Test matches to his name with an average of 59.80. He averages 44.49 runs in ODIs. He has hit a total of 42 centuries in Tests and ODIs. With an exceptional strike rate of 125.21 in T20 games, he is known for his ability to drive the scoreboard fast. He is considered one of the best batsmen the game has seen, often drawing comparisons with his contemporary Virat Kohli.

It is important to note that he has also signed up to play three first-class matches for Sussex in the County Championship season in May, ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India as well as the Ashes in England.
