The Chase Master returns: Virat Kohli ready to dominate Down Under again

The Chase Master returns: Virat Kohli ready to dominate Down Under again

Since his debut, Kohli has amassed over 14,000 runs at an average of around 58, making him one of the most consistent and prolific run-scorers in the format.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After much anticipation, Virat Kohli has been named in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. The return of one of cricket’s modern greats has injected fresh excitement among fans and experts alike, signaling a huge boost for Team India’s white-ball ambitions Down Under.
 
A Stellar ODI Career That Needs No Introduction
 
Virat Kohli’s journey in ODI cricket has been nothing short of phenomenal. Since his debut, he has amassed over 14,000 runs at an average of around 58, making him one of the most consistent and prolific run-scorers in the format. Kohli’s hunger for runs, combined with his impeccable technique and ability to chase targets under pressure, has earned him countless accolades. From thrilling centuries to match-winning knocks, Kohli has often been India’s go-to batsman in crunch moments. 
 
 
Virat Kohli ODI stats
Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
2008-2025 302 290 45 14181 183 57.88 15192 93.34 51 74 16 1325 152
 
Why Kohli’s Presence Matters for Team India

India’s ODI setup gains tremendous value with Kohli’s inclusion. His experience and calm demeanor provide stability to the batting order, especially when the team is facing challenging conditions abroad. Known for his ability to adapt to different pitches and situations, Kohli’s presence boosts the confidence of younger players and adds depth to the lineup.  His displays against Australia are also a big reason that Kohli needed to be on that flight Down Under as it has been one of his favourite places to score runs over the years. 
 
Virat Kohli ODI stats vs Australia
Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
2009-2025 50 48 3 2451 123 54.46 2616 93.69 8 15 2 212 25
 
Moreover, his leadership qualities and hunger for victory inspire the team to push boundaries and aim for nothing less than excellence. With the Australia tour being one of the toughest challenges in international cricket, Kohli’s return couldn’t have come at a better time.
 
Looking Ahead: A Promising Chapter for Indian Cricket
 
As Team India gears up to face a formidable Australian side, Virat Kohli’s comeback promises thrilling cricket and a strong chance to reclaim dominance in ODI cricket. Fans eagerly await the moments when Kohli will once again light up the field with his brilliance, helping India script memorable victories.

Topics : Virat Kohli India cricket team Australia cricket team India vs Australia

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

