Home / Cricket / News / UPW vs DC live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?

UPW vs DC live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?

Delhi, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, has had a tough start to the season. Despite putting up a strong fight against Gujarat Giants Women, they've lost both of their opening matches.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

Match 7 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will see two underperforming teams face off at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday, January 14. Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) will take on UP Warriorz (UP W) in a highly anticipated clash. Due to ongoing elections in the city, the match will be played behind closed doors with no fans allowed in the stadium.  Check UPW vs DC WPL 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here 
 
Delhi, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, has had a tough start to the season. Despite putting up a strong fight against Gujarat Giants Women, they’ve lost both of their opening matches. With their chances running out, the Capitals will need to bounce back quickly to secure their first win of WPL 2026.
 
 
UP Warriorz have faced a similar fate, losing to Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in their first two matches. For Warriorz captain Meg Lanning, the upcoming game holds extra significance as she faces the team she led for three seasons. This adds emotional weight to what is already a must-win game for both teams. 
WPL 2026: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms
 
WPL 2026 UPW vs DC: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC be played?

The UPW vs DC WPL 2026 match will be played on Wednesday, January 14.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC?
The WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
 
When will the toss for the UPW vs DC WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC in India?
The live telecast of the UPW vs DC WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between UPW and DC in India?
The live streaming of the UPW vs DC WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

