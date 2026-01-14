'Wasn't aware of omission until announcement': Jitesh Sharma on T20 WC snub

India's wicket-keeper, Jitesh Sharma, revealed the emotional impact of his exclusion from the 15-member T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Just a day after being part of the T20I team during India’s South Africa series in Ahmedabad, Jitesh found himself omitted from the rejigged squad. The news left him heartbroken, as he had been a crucial part of the team's preparations.

Journey to the T20I Team

Jitesh's return to the T20I fold came in September 2025, during India’s Asia Cup campaign in the UAE. Though initially a back-up to Sanju Samson, he quickly rose through the ranks after Samson’s struggles in the middle order on the Australia tour. Jitesh played seven consecutive matches, including the final T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

The Unexpected Omission

Processing the Snub

In an interview with CricTracker, Jitesh opened up about his reaction to the snub. “I wasn’t aware of my omission until the squad was announced,” he said. Although initially shocked, he later understood the selectors' explanation. After having discussions with the coaches and selectors, Jitesh felt that their reasoning was fair, and he came to terms with the decision.

Moving Forward

Although the snub was painful for Jitesh, he found solace in conversations with his family and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting coach, Dinesh Karthik. Reflecting on the situation, he shared, "It was heartbreaking, as I had worked very hard to play in the ICC T20 World Cup. But that's destiny, and I can’t deny it." Despite the initial shock, he was able to move on and focus on the future.

Jitesh's journey highlights the resilience required in professional sports, as he continues to focus on his game and future opportunities.