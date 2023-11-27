Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

West Indies' Darren Bravo takes break from cricket after England ODIs snub

Darren Bravo took to social media to announce his decision to move away from selection for West Indies. The left-handed batter last featured in internationals in February 2022.

Darren Bravo

Darren Bravo

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Experienced West Indies middle-order batter Darren Bravo has decided to take a break from the international game after being overlooked for the upcoming ODI series against England.
Darren Bravo took to social media to announce his decision to move away from selection for West Indies. The left-handed batter last featured in internationals in February 2022.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In an international career that has spanned over 14 years, Bravo has represented West Indies in 200 games. He has scored 3538 Test runs at an average of 36.47 with eight hundreds. In ODIs, he has 3109 runs at an average close to 30, with four tons.

 
He was a prolific performer in the recently concluded List A domestic competition in the West Indies, the Super50 Cup 2023, with 416 runs at an average of 83.2 and a strike rate of 92.03. He scored a century and three fifties.
Despite the performances, the batter missed the bus to the England series as the selection panel wanted to give an opportunity to the younger players, with an eye on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.
Taking to Instagram, Darren Bravo explained in a post that the decision had given him time to reflect on his future as a cricketer.
"I have taken some time to ponder and wonder what's my next step moving forward as a cricketer," Bravo wrote as quoted by ICC.
"At this point in my career, it's not easy or should I say it takes a lot to continue to find the energy, passion, commitment, and discipline to be able to perform to the best of my ability and put myself in a position to make my return to international cricket."
"Without any level [of] communication, I have been left in a very dark place. At the moment, there [are] three teams representing the region in multiple formats/series. That's approximately 40-45 players and if I cannot be in any of these teams after competing in our regional tournaments and scoring runs, therefore, they are basically telling me that the writing is on the wall."

Also Read

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

India Vs West Indies: India in driving seat after Day 1 of 1st Test

WI vs IND 3rd ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India

IND vs AUS: Boys are taking responsibility, not much pressure on me - Surya

IND vs AUS T20: Trying to be fearless and play freely - Yashasvi Jaiswal

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by SRH

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by LSG

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Gujarat Titans

However, Bravo made it clear that he was not fully done with international cricket just yet.
"I am not giving up but I believe it is best to step away just for a bit and maybe make some room for a young and upcoming talent. I will end by wishing each and everyone all the very best," said the batter.
West Indies will take on England in a home white-ball tour consisting of three ODI and five T20Is commencing 3 December.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Indies cricket team Darren Bravo

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon