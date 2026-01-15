Why Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match being played without fans?

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) scheduled for Thursday, January 15, at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, will be held behind closed doors. No spectators will be allowed inside the stadium due to the ongoing Municipal Corporation Elections in Navi Mumbai.

The league confirmed this decision in an official statement, which explained, "This decision has been taken in light of the Municipal Corporation Elections in Navi Mumbai on January 15, 2026." As a result, the match between MI and UPW will be played without an audience.

This follows the precedent set on Wednesday, January 14, when the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and UP Warriorz was also played behind closed doors for the same reason.

The statement also clarified that spectators will be allowed entry into the stadium starting January 16, 2026. From this date onwards, all subsequent matches will be played with crowds in attendance, including the games that follow the election-related restrictions.

The first phase of the WPL 2026 is being held in Navi Mumbai, with matches scheduled until January 17. Afterward, the tournament will shift to Vadodara, where the first match of the second leg will take place on January 19, 2026. Crucial match for UP Warriorz tonight While Mumbai are looking to bag a hattrick of wins this season when they take on Meg Lanning's UP tonight, it will be the UP Warriorz who will be up for a tough task as they still have 0 points on the table and are looking for their maiden win this year. With Meg Lanning's experience, they could well produce an upset with the home advantage not being there for the defending champions tonight.