Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 10:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 final date and time, teams qualified and live streaming

WPL 2026 final date and time, teams qualified and live streaming

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru booked their place in the final directly after finishing at the top of the WPL 2026 points table

WPL 2026 Final: All you need to know

WPL 2026 Final: All you need to know

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 has reached its final stop, with the final of the fourth season set to take place at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday, February 5.
 
2024 champions Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who finished the group stages as table-toppers with six wins in eight matches, booked their place in the final directly and will take on Delhi Capitals who have beaten Gujarat Giants in the WPL Eliminator match tonight.
 
Gujarat, who are playing their second straight Eliminator match, finished second on the points table with ten points to their name, while three-time finalists Delhi will be playing their first Eliminator match after finishing third on the points table with eight points. 
 

WPL 2026 Final: Qualified teams

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  • Delhi Capitals

WPL 2026 Final: Schedule

Date Match Venue City Team 1 Team 2 Local Time
Thu, Feb 5 2026 Final BCA Stadium, Kotambi Vadodara Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM

Also Read

GG vs DC WPL 2026 eliminator live score

GG vs DC LIVE SCORE WPL 2026 Eliminator: Wareham gets 2 wickets in 1 over; Shafali departs

GG vs DC WPL 2026 eliminator live streaming

WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch GG vs DC eliminator match today?

Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal full scorecard

Australia vs England HIGHLIGHTS U19 World Cup 2026: All-round England knock Australia out in semis

WPL 2026 Eliminator DC vs GG playing 11

WPL 2026 Eliminator: Gujarat vs Delhi preview, toss timings, live streaming

SL vs ENG 3rd T20i

Sri Lanka vs England live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20I match today?

WPL 2026 Final: Full squad of qualified teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha  Delhi Capitals squad: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Eddla Srujana, Pragati Singh, Lucy Hamilton, Taniya Bhatia, Alana King

WPL 2026 Final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the final of WPL 2026 take place?
 
The final of WPL 2026 will take place on Thursday, February 5.
 
What will be the venue for the WPL 2026 final match?
 
The final of WPL 2026 will be played at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 5.
 
Which two teams will feature in the final of WPL 2026?
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 final.
 
What time will the toss for the WPL 2026 final match take place?
 
The toss for the WPL 2026 final match will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the WPL 2026 final match be bowled?
 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 final match will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the WPL 2026 final match in India?
 
The live telecast of the WPL 2026 final match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the WPL 2026 final match in India?
 
The live streaming of the WPL 2026 final match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20 pitch report

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20I: Pallekele pitch report, key stadium stats

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20 playing 11

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

Pitch report for GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator match

WPL 2026 Eliminator: GG vs DC pitch report and Vadodara Stadium key stats

MS Dhoni

Stumping to Overthrow: List of changes in cricket rules introduced by MCC

Australia vs England broadcast details

AUS vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC semifinal match?

Topics : Women's Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals T20 cricket Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNew Baggage Rules 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance