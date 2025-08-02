Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Yashasvi Jaiswal shrugs off lean patch with gritty century in Oval Test

This is Yashasvi Jaiswal's sixth Test ton in just 24 matches and his 4th against England

India's batter Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

The 23-year-old Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is finishing the 2025 Anderson Tenular Trophy in similar fashion to how he started, as he began the series with a century in the first innings of the Leeds Test and is finishing it with another century in the second innings of the Oval Test. Jaiswal, coming fresh off a rough patch in the last two innings, shrugged off his bad form in style by completing his sixth Test ton off just 127 balls. This is also Jaiswal’s fourth Test century against England and his second on English soil.  Check all the live updates of day 3 action of India vs England 5th Test at Oval here
 
 
After a disappointing batting performance by India in the first innings of the Oval Test, the visitors needed someone to bat big, and Jaiswal stepped up at the right occasion to put India in a comfortable position in the match. His 107-run partnership for the third wicket with Akash Deep (66) has opened the door for India to level the series 2-2 by winning the fifth and final Test of the series.

Full list of Test centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal

S.No Score Opponent Venue (Country) Month / Year
1 171 West Indies Roseau (WI) Jul-23
2 209 England Vizag (India) Jan-24
3 214* England Rajkot (India) Feb-24
4 161 Australia Perth (AUS) Nov-24
5 101 England Leeds (ENG) Jun-25
6 100* England London (ENG) Aug-25
 

Topics : Cricket News India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test match

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

