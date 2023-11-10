Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

England will take on Pakistan in match 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, November 11. For Pakistan, they must win the toss and score over 350 to have any chance of qualifying. Pakistan might bring a spinner in their playing 11 in place of Hasan Ali, keeping in mind the Eden Garden wicket which is slower than many in this World Cup.

For the Men in Green, it is similar to the situation that they faced in the 2019 World Cup, where too, they eventually finished fifth, behind New Zealand. For England, a win could guarantee a spot in the Champions Trophy as the chances of the Netherlands beating India are nearly negligible. Also the English will not look to make changes in their playing 11 which won their second game of the tournament.

England vs Pakistan playing 11

England Probable Playing 11

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson

Pakistan Probable Playing 11

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Usama Mir/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

England vs Pakistan head-to-head



England and Pakistan have come up against each other in 91 ODIs and the English lead the race 56 games to 32. Three matches have ended in no result. In the World Cup, the two teams have faced each other in 10 matches and Pakistan have won five of them with the last win coming in 2019. Engladj have won four while one match has had no result.

ENG vs PAK ODIs: Squads of both team

England Squad for ODI World Cup

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse

Pakistan Squad for World Cup

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq

England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs Pakistan World Cup match take place?

England vs Pakistan World Cup match will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

What is the venue of the ENG vs PAK World Cup match?

The England vs Pakistan World Cup match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal.

When will the England vs Pakistan World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

England vs Pakistan live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the England vs Pakistan World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between England and Pakistan will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Pakistan World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Pakistan World Cup match in England.

How to watch the live streaming of the ENG vs PAK World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will livestream the England vs Pakistan World Cup match in India for free.