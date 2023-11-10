Sensex (0.11%)
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect for govt interference

"The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course," it added

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday suspended Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) due to government interference.
The Sri Lanka government had sacked the SLC following the team's disastrous show at the World Cup, where it lost seven of the nine games.
SLC was reinstated by the court of appeal, thus further deepening the crisis in the country's cricket governing body.
On Thursday, a joint government and opposition resolution in parliament demanded the resignation of the SLC's management.
"International Cricket Council Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket's membership of the ICC with immediate effect," ICC said in a statement.
"The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka," the statement said.
"The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course," it added.
The government, which is split over the minister's decision to sack the SLC board of management, came out with a report, recommending a brand new constitution for the governing body with a new voting structure to appoint office bearers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

