Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

Sri Lanka sports minister says ICC suspension of cricket board illegal

Ranasinghe said the ICC's suspension was against its own rules and that the organization should have first sought the approval of the other members

Sri Lanka cricket team

Sri Lanka cricket team in Asia Cup 2023. (Photo: X)

AP Colombo (Sri Lanka)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka's sports minister said Saturday the International Cricket Council's suspension of the nation's cricket board over political interference was illegal and that he will seek to reverse it.
Minister Roshan Ranasinghe told reporters that if he can't resolve the issue through the ICC's conflict resolution arm, he will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ranasinghe said the ICC's suspension was against its own rules and that the organization should have first sought the approval of the other members.
The ICC suspended Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday citing political interference in its administration.
Earlier this week, the ministry of sport sacked the national board over the team's poor performance at the World Cup in India. The ministry also accused the board of corruption.
A court decision reversed the ministry's verdict, but it was still grounds for the ICC to take action.
Sri Lanka is ninth in the World Cup standings. It still needs the remaining games to go in its favour to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
Sri Lanka is scheduled to host the Under-19 men's World Cup starting in January.
Sri Lanka Cricket chief Shammi Silva told reporters that he will travel to Dubai to meet with ICC officials next week and before he could begin negotiations would need assurances from the government that there will be no political interference.
He rejected corruption allegations.

Also Read

Sri Lanka govt sacked cricket board; Ranatunga named interim panel chief

World Cup 2023: ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Teammates have advised Pakistan skipper Babar Azam not to step down

ENG vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: 7 out, Pakistan stare defeat

Jay Shah expresses happiness as ICC CWC welcomes one-millionth fan

ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect for govt interference

World Cup 2023: ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sri lanka ICC Sri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon