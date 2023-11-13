Sensex (0.55%)
World Cup 2023: Buttler remains captain as England announce squad for WI

England on Sunday retained six players from the World Cup squad, including skipper Jos Buttler, for the limited-overs tour of the West Indies beginning December 3

England beat Pakistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Catch the Highlights here. Photo: England Cricket

England beat Pakistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Catch the Highlights here. Photo: England Cricket

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 12:34 AM IST
England on Sunday retained six players from the World Cup squad, including skipper Jos Buttler, for the limited-overs tour of the West Indies beginning December 3.
Defending champions England failed to qualify for the World Cup semifinals in India, having won only three of their nine league games. Their final win came against Pakistan in Kolkata on Saturday night.
Ben Stokes, who had come out of ODI retirement to play in the World Cup, is also not part of the ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies series.
Stokes is expected to undergo a knee surgery following his arrival in England from India.
Uncapped seamers Josh Tongue and John Turners are both part of the ODI and T20I squads.
The six players who were part of England's ordinary campaign in India and are touring West Indies are Buttler, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.
England will play three ODIs and five T20Is in the Caribbean.
After England's final game in the World Cup, Buttler said there is no need for drastic changes in the team.
"I don't think there will be a drastic change of plan like we had in 2015. There are a few things we need to change and build something new. Doesn't mean there'll be a huge clear-out but we have work to do to become a top team again," Buttler said at post-match presentation ceremony.
ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, John Turner.
T20I squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner, Chris Woakes.

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 12:34 AM IST

