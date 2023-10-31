close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: Shakib surpasses Lara, becomes 7th-highest run-getter

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan on Tuesday surpassed Brian Lara to become the seventh-highest run-getter in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (Photo/Twitter)

ANI Cricket
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan on Tuesday surpassed Brian Lara to become the seventh-highest run-getter in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Hasan achieved this upward movement in record books during Bangladesh's ICC Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
In the match, Shakib struck an important 43 in 64 balls. His knock consisted of four boundaries.
In 35 WC matches, Shakib has scored 1,250 runs at an average of 40.32, with a strike rate of over 80. He has scored two centuries and 10 fifties, with the best score of 124*. He is above West Indies great Lara, who has 1,225 runs in 34 matches.
Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in CWC history, with 2,278 runs in 45 matches at an average of 56.95, with six centuries and 15 fifties.
However, for the veteran all-rounder, this World Cup has been underwhelming so far. In six matches, he has made just 104 runs at an average of 17.33 and a poor SR of above 64. His best score is 43.
Coming to the match, Bangladesh elected to bat first. Knocks from Mahmudullah (56 in 70 balls, with six fours and a six), Litton Das (45 in 64 balls, with six fours) and skipper Shakib al Hasan (43 in 64 balls, with four boundaries) came in handy as Bangladesh was bundled out for 204 in 45.1 overs.
Shaheen Afridi (3/23), Mohammed Waseem Jr (3/31) and Haris Rauf (2/36) also delivered solid spells with the ball. Iftikhar Ahmed and Usama Mir also got one wicket.
Now, Bangladesh, out of the tournament with one win in six matches, need to defend 205. Pakistan will need to chase down this total to secure their third win in seven matches and keep their hopes for the semis alive.

Also Read

ICC World Cup IND vs BAN: Mahmud hopeful of Shakib's availability Pune game

ICC World Cup BAN vs AFG: Shakib happy with allrounders' effort in easy win

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

CWC Qualifier Day 9 preview: Zimbabwe eye streak, Windies win against NED

CWC Qualifier Day 10 preview: SL, SCO fight for four wins; IRE for first

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

PAK vs BAN LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Pakistan dominate the chase

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs BAN Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Shakib AL Hasan Brian Lara ICC World Cup cricket world cup

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon