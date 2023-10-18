close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

World Cup IND vs BAN: Bowling coach reveals India's plan to avoid upset

Bangladesh beat India in a World Cup match in 2007 and Afghanistan and the Netherlands have caused an upset here as well. Here;'s what India will do to avoid any upset

India vs Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh are a threat in World Cups for any team let alone India. But Indians have had a very sour feeling since 2007 when the Bangla Tigers caused the biggest upset of the tournament and beat India. Since then India have beaten the team representing their easter neighbors thrice, but that win still haunts the fans.

Also Read- Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

With Afghanistan beating England and the Netherlands going past South Africa, this World Cup has already seen upsets. Bangladesh beat India in their last meeting in the Asia Cup and therefore the 'men in blue' would be looking to avoid a huge upset when they meet in 'men in red and green' on Thursday, October 19 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune for their World Cup match.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said that the team thinks of Bangladesh and all other eight teams as equal opponents and hence no one would be taken lightly.

“When you enter a World Cup, every team will pose you a challenge. So, from our perspective, I don't think we'll take anyone (lightly)- that's the discussion that we had,” Mhambrey said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, October 18.

Also read: World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

Highlighting the fact that India are the only side not playing two games at one venue in this World Cup, the bowling coach said, “We are the only side playing on nine different teams, nine different venues, nine different surfaces that offer different challenges for us. So, we want to prepare for that. So maybe Bangladesh or maybe the Netherlands, I think we want to treat that game equally important.”

Also Read- World Cup IND vs BAN: Only 11 allowed; Mhambrey on Shami and Ashwin chances

'Focussed on what we want to do'

Answering about preparations to tackle Bangladesh, Mhambrey said that India are focused on what they want to do and nothing else. “It's a game, right? What you really come out here to do is to execute your plans to the best of your ability. That's a game. It's going to be a tough side. I think what we want to focus on is what we are going to achieve in this game. We have our plans, if we execute our stuff, we will win.”

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Bangladesh possesses a strong bowling line-up

Also Read

World Cup IND vs BAN: Only 11 allowed; Mhambrey on Shami and Ashwin chances

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

Cricket World Cup 2023: India full schedule, squad, match timing, streaming

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

ICC World Cup IND-PAK: India bowling coach avoids question on PCB complaint

World Cup IND vs BAN: Only 11 allowed; Mhambrey on Shami and Ashwin chances

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Rohit rolls his arm in nets; Watch video

NZ vs AFG Highlights, World Cup 2023: Kiwis hammer Afghans by 149 runs


Mhambrey, who played two Tests and three ODIs for India, said that Bangladesh have a good arsenal of bowler. He praised pacer Taskin Ahmed in particular. “Whatever I've seen of Taskin in the last few years. I think he is one of the good fast bowlers that you see worldwide. He's done well, he's performed in different venues, different surfaces. And spinners as well, you have both the Mehdis, who have done well. It's a good squad and it's a good bowling attack,” he said.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Shakib AL Hasan’s fitness is under scanner ahead of the big game. However, Mhambrey said that it doesn’t affect Team India’s preparation one bit whether he plays or not.

“We know he is a good player. He has done well for Bangladesh, he is a champion player, he is handy, he bats for the team, he bowls well, he bowls in the powerplay, he's a quality bowler and I think you got to give that to him. But for us really it doesn't really matter,” said the 51-year-old. 
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India cricket team India vs Bangladesh Bangladesh cricket team cricket world cup BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Navratri 2023 Day 4Airtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon