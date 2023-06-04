BS POLL: RBI status quo on repo rate with inflation having peaked

The six member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep the policy repo rate unchanged during the monetary policy review this week, all 10 participants of a Business Standard poll said. RBI will announce the review of the policy on 8 June.
After raising the repo rate by 250 bps to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023, the MPC decided to pause in the April review of the monetary policy. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das emphasised that it was a pause and not a pivot, while retaining the possibility of further tightening.
Consumer price index based inflation, the main yardstick for monetary policy making, declined to an 18-month low in April of 4.7 per cent YoY (from 5.7 per cent YoY in March), well within the RBI’s 2-6 per cent target band.
