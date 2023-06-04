BS POLL: RBI status quo on repo rate with inflation having peaked

Consumer price index based inflation, the main yardstick for monetary policy making, declined to an 18-month low in April of 4.7 per cent YoY (from 5.7 per cent YoY in March), well within the RBI’s 2-6 per cent target band.

After raising the repo rate by 250 bps to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023, the MPC decided to pause in the April review of the monetary policy. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das emphasised that it was a pause and not a pivot, while retaining the possibility of further tightening.