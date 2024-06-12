Enabling true journalism: The design principles

In a democratic society, a free and independent press is the cornerstone of liberty – essential for holding those in power accountable to the people. Journalism, often called the Fourth Estate, as an essential part of the edifice of democracy, serves as a force multiplier, tasked with informing and analysing events, and educating the public. The values of journalism – objectivity, independence, prioritising the truth, and amplifying the voice of the marginalised – help it fulfil its role in democracy. However, in an age where journalism has morphed into sensation-driven, eyeball-seeking content factories prioritising speed over substance, facts often take a backseat and lead to a lack of accountability and integrity. Worse, reporting is designed to serve the interests of the owner and other power structures. The global media often are found to have their own political and business agenda, raising doubts about their independence.

The need for a neutral and fair watchdog to safeguard journalistic integrity is paramount, especially in an era where media ownership is concentrated among big businesses, compromising journalistic values. The influence of mainstream media (print and visual) remains pivotal, at least for the foreseeable future. Yet, as media outlets rely on the government and other advertising revenue, questions arise about their independence and integrity. Take an example of the opinion pages of many mainstream media outlets, where instead of showcasing a diverse range of perspectives, content often features contributions from heads of key advertisers and leaders in politics and policy. Where does that leave other stakeholders to bring alternate views and points to consider? Editorial independence wanes when journalism is treated as a business commodity, leaving truth at the mercy of profit margins.

We have also seen, in a business-driven media environment, cost-cutting measures and layoffs undermine newsroom autonomy and reduce the diversity of perspectives represented in reporting. Moreover, biases, whether conscious or unconscious, can seep into reporting, shaping narratives and framing issues in particular ways. Political affiliations, cultural backgrounds, and personal beliefs can all colour the way stories are told, leading to skewed or incomplete representations of reality. Sensationalism and clickbait tactics sometimes take precedence over thorough, nuanced reporting, catering more to grabbing attention than informing the public. Instead, what we have are varying degrees of integrity and professionalism across different outlets, with some closer to the ideal than others.

Media ownership extends beyond the business of dissemination of information; it encompasses issues of access, representation, and inclusion. Who owns the media shapes whose voices are amplified, whose stories are told, and whose interests are served. Instead of media being a vital “checks and balances” pillar, it can become “money checks and bank balances.”

To recall a design principle from banking, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept corporate houses away from owning banks to avoid conflicts of interest. Similarly, the challenges of corporate ownership of media houses demand similar deliberate solutions. Complicating the picture, while traditional media remains influential, the rise of digital platforms further complicates the definition of journalism and its accountability.

To address the above-mentioned issues, we must seek answers to a few questions. Is regulation needed to keep big money and power away from media ownership, and can it be practical? Can sustainable funding from philanthropic entities support independent journalism? Can an enforceable code of ethics help reduce misinformation? Are oversight bodies with the authority and resources to hold media organisations accountable sustainable? What will it take to bring transparency in media ownership and government advertising policies as democratic norms?

Balancing the interests of profit-driven media conglomerates with the public's right to unbiased information is challenging but necessary. One notable example for Indian journalism to consider is the European Media Freedom Act, which came into effect in May 2024, with full implementation slated for August 2025. This legislation encompasses various provisions aimed at bolstering journalistic integrity and safeguarding media freedom. Key elements include protecting editorial independence, ensuring the confidentiality of journalistic sources, and fortifying the autonomy of public service media. Additionally, it emphasises enhancing transparency in media ownership, preventing unjustified removal of online content by major platforms, and granting users the right to customise media offerings on digital devices.

The Act also mandates transparency in state advertising for media entities and calls for assessments of media market concentrations' impact on pluralism and editorial independence. Furthermore, it seeks to increase transparency in audience measurement for both media service providers and advertisers. These lessons offer valuable insights for Indian journalism to navigate contemporary challenges and uphold democratic values.

When journalism becomes a profit-commodity, editorial independence is sold to the highest bidder or the powerful. Can a neutral and fair watchdog effectively address these concerns, especially when some sections of the media seem to act more as lap dogs than watchdogs? Voluntary self-regulation by media and journalists is preferred, but it raises questions about effectiveness and accountability. Editorial independence, though crucial, faces threats from commercial and political interests. Transparency in media ownership and operations, along with safeguards against undue influence, are imperative.

While bodies like the Press Council of India aim to preserve press freedom and uphold journalistic standards, limitations in their effectiveness raises concerns. Organisations like the Editors Guild play a vital role in protecting press freedom and elevating editorial standards. But then, a look at how the headlines and coverage in mainstream media was, until recent election results, and how some of them have changed tone and playing a different tune now.

Just as corporates, governments, and other institutions require governance and accountability, the media industry itself is not exempt from such scrutiny. Ultimately, by subjecting itself to rigorous scrutiny and holding itself to high ethical standards, the media industry can enhance public trust, reinforce its credibility, and fulfill its crucial role as a pillar of democracy. The role of the media as the watchdog of democracy can only be fulfilled through a balanced distribution of power, fostering dialogue, and upholding transparency. But who will play the watchdog of journalism?



Saravade is a former IPS officer and the co-founder of DeepStrat; Sridharan is a policy researcher and corporate advisor

(These are the personal opinions of the writers. They do not necessarily reflect the views of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper)