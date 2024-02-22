Sensex (    %)
                        
Is this mother of democracy?: Rahul Gandhi asks Centre over X's statement

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre is focussed on suppressing "every voice of truth" and questioned if India still remains the mother of democracy

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. (PTI Photo)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the microblogging platform 'X' expressed its disagreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the demand to act on certain accounts and posts on the site, Rahul Gandhi mounted an attack on the Narendra Modi government, alleging the "murder of democracy" under its regime.

Reacting to the post shared by 'X' earlier this morning, Gandhi said, "If the farmers ask for Minimum Support Price (MSP), shoot them - this is the Mother of Democracy? When the youth ask for appointments, then refuse to even listen to them - this is the Mother of Democracy? If the former governor tells the truth, then send CBI to his house - this is the Mother of Democracy? Freeze the bank account of the most prominent opposition party – is this the Mother of Democracy? Section 144, internet ban, sharp wires, tear gas shells – this is the Mother of Democracy?"

Focussed on suppressing "every voice of truth"

He alleged that the Centre is focused on suppressing "every voice of truth" and questioned if India still remains the mother of democracy.

"Modi ji, the public knows that you have murdered democracy and the public will answer!," the former Congress president further wrote, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi's remarks were in solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest and other issues on which the Opposition has been cornering the Centre.

About 200 farm bodies are protesting on Delhi borders as they demand to enter the national capital to press the Centre for their 12 demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. The protests have led to massive face-off between the farmers and the police and resulted in the death of one farmer on Wednesday.

X issues statement over Centre's orders

Earlier today, the Elon Musk-owned platform said that the Modi government had issued orders to withhold the content of certain accounts but refused to give details on the nature of the content. "In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts," the platform said.

'X' also said that a writ appeal challenging the Centre's orders is pending. Meanwhile, they have informed the users who have been impacted due to it.

"Due to legal restrictions, we are unable to publish the executive orders, but we believe that making them public is essential for transparency. This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making," it said.
First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

