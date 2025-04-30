Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 08:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Enterprises with output below Rs 500 cr account for 63% of employment

Enterprises with output below Rs 500 cr account for 63% of employment

But these enterprises accounted for only 36.84 per cent of total compensation

jobs, resume, employment

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Enterprises with output more than ₹500 crore accounted for more than 63 per cent of total employment in India, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
 
The data was released by the government as part of the Pilot Study on Annual Survey of Services Sector Enterprises. The govt aims to capture insights into the Incorporated Service Sector.  
The data indicates that large enterprises—those with an output of ₹500 crores and above—hold a dominant share in several key economic indicators: they account for 62.77 per cent of total asset ownership, 62.73 per cent of net fixed capital formation, 69.47 per cent of gross value added, and 63.17 per cent of total compensation. 
 
 
The data also indicates that during FY 2022–23, the majority of corporate entities in the ASSSE pilot study were Private Limited Companies, comprising 82.40 per cent at the aggregate level. These were followed by Public Limited Companies and Limited Liability Partnerships, each representing nearly 8 per cent. This pattern is consistent across all Broad Activity Categories (BAC), namely Construction, Trade, and Other Services.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, David Lammy

Piyush Goyal meets UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London

Premiumglobal trade, trade, indian trade

Trade wars and India's long-term economic and technology strategy

Rupee, Indian rupee

Jharkhand achieves over 86% revenue collection target in FY25: Minister

PremiumWheat Crop, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Resetting the base year for CPI-AL/RL likely to impact minimum wages

Premiumtax

Datanomics: Centre unmoved even as states call for capping cess, surcharge

 
The data also showed that 28.5 per cent of the enterprises overall reported having additional business locations within the same state. This proportion was highest in the Trade sector, where approximately 41.8 per cent of enterprises reported such additional business premises. “As per GSTN nomenclature, the term ‘enterprise’ is analogous to ‘principal place of business’, which may have one or more ‘additional places of business’ (establishments) in the state,” the government clarified.
 
While conducting the survey, the government encountered several challenges. Although most enterprises were found to be existing and operational, “challenges were faced in bifurcating the GSTIN-level information pertaining to the selected enterprises from pan-India centralized records (often CIN-based) maintained at the headquarter level,” the government said.
   

More From This Section

paddy field

Shedding old habits: Rethinking agricultural practices in India

Millet

India's millet moment: A holistic shift from paddy to sustainability

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

Time to break-free from paddy for sustainable agriculture in India

textile, textile industry, textile manufacturing

Textile sector: India needs to grab the opportunity amid tariff turmoil

US, China, US China trade war

Trade war narrows down to US-China, Chinese trade deflection a real worry

Topics : economy jobs Employment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon