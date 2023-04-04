close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Historic changes coming in law with Parliament's nod to Competition Bill

The amendments are expected to improve ease of doing business, attune India's competition law regime with global trends

Dhanendra Kumar
Dhanendra Kumar

Dhanendra Kumar

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
Follow Us
In a historic and speedy development, the Competition Amendment Bill, 2023 has been passed by both houses of Parliament. This is the first amendment in the Competition Law regime in India after its enforcement in 2009. These changes are expected to increase the ease of doing business, reduce timelines, bring in closer oversight on digital companies and combinations.
Why have these amendments become necessary, what are the key amendments, what is their impact on stakeholders and the way forward?

If we look at the history and journey of the Competition Act in India, although enacted in 2002, it was enforced only in 2009. Since then, with the advent of technology and digitisation, there has been considerable change in the nature of the markets. The Government set up the Competition Law Review Committee (CLRC) in 2018 and based on its report, a new Competition Amendment Bill 2022 was presented before the Parliament on August 5, 2022. It was referred to the Standing Committee on Finance headed by Mr Jayant Sinha, who submitted their report on December 13, 2022. After consideration, the Government brought in this bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha on March 29, 2023 and Rajya Sabha on April 3, 2023.
If we look at the key changes, the following stand out:

• Deal value threshold: Under the existing law, combinations are evaluated based on the thresholds of assets and turnover. However, it had been noticed that there had been many instances, like acquisition of asset-light and low-turnover entities for high deal value, with an eye on data, technology and potential. For example, the acquisition of WhatsApp by Facebook in 2014 for $18 billion, with relatively insignificant assets and turnover, which would not be captured under the existing provisions. In a digital economy, most acquisitions take place for data or business innovations. The Bill proposes to evaluate such deals based on the value of transactions. Accordingly, now the additional criteria of deal value would bring transactions exceeding Rs 2,000 crore under the CCI purview even if the conventional asset and turnover thresholds are not met, if the target entity has a substantial business operation in India.
• Settlement and Commitment: The Bill provides a framework for settlement and commitment for faster resolution of investigations of anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position. This will save time and energy of the parties as also of the CCI, and help bring speedy market corrections. Commitments can be offered at any time after an investigation has been initiated but before the investigation report is issued. Settlements can be offered after the investigation report is issued but before the CCI makes its final decision. It will allow companies, including big-tech to provide commitments to CCI to settle a case, and initiate settlements under the regulations.

Also Read

Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

Competition (Amendment) Bill: Panel wants annual review of deal valuations

Govt rejects panel push for effect-based test in Competition Amendment Bill

Competition Bill may propose levying penalty on firms' global turnover

GST mop up at all-time high of Rs 18 trillion in FY23, shows data

India's food inflation bites harder as risks build for global supplies


• Penalties on global turnover: The Competition Act empowers the CCI to impose monetary penalties on firms engaging in anti-competitive practices. This is usually based on the company's turnover, and in the case of cartels, additionally on company’s profits. However, there was no clarity regarding the scope of turnover. The new amendment clarifies and expands its scope to include ‘global turnover’. This can, nevertheless, significantly increase the liability of parties, especially of big-tech and MNCs like big automobile firms having global operations. While this may look punitive, it is relevant that CCI assesses it as a percentage of the turnover, based on the circumstances of the case, and mitigating and attenuating factors etc. So, it can act as a deterrent for such companies to stay within law.
• Reduction of timeline for assessment of combinations: In a friendly move and to facilitate faster approval of combinations, the bill seeks to reduce procedural timelines. The new amendment reduces the overall time available for approval from 210 days to 150 days. In addition, prima facia opinion has to be framed within 30 days from the date of receipt of notice, failing which the combination shall be deemed approved. CCI has already introduced the ‘green channel’ route for straightforward cases.

• Exemption from standstill obligations: Combinations would be exempt from standstill obligations to enable sensitive stock market purchases, subject to the final decision in the concerned matter. Also, the penalty for furnishing false information goes up from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.
• Defining control: Control in the target company is an important factor that affects CCI’s decision while reviewing a case. However, there was no clarity on what would constitute ‘control’. It has now been spelt out that ‘material influence’ would determine the extent of control.

• Enhanced powers of DG: The powers of the Director General would be expanded with no need for permission from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate for dawn raids. In addition, he would have powers to keep documents up to 360 days and also to summon ‘agents’ of the companies including CA, CS and legal professionals.
• Hub and spoke: The scope of anti-competitive agreements is being increased to include ‘hub and spoke’ agreements other than horizontal and vertical agreements which are anti-competitive in nature.

• Leniency plus: A leniency-plus framework being introduced to incentivise any party in a cartel investigation to provide information on other existing cartels for an additional lighter penalty.
It is hoped that the new changes, along with the regulations in due course, will attune the Competition Law regime with global trends, making the enforcement effective and decisions speedier for faster corrections in the market.
Dhanendra Kumar is former Chairman, Competition Commission of India, and Executive Director for India at World Bank. With inputs from Research Associate Aditya Trivedi and Intern Soujanya Boxy. Views are personal

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the writer. They do not reflect the views of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Competition Commission of India | Parliament

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Historic changes coming in law with Parliament's nod to Competition Bill

Dhanendra Kumar
5 min read
Premium

Sweating over milk: India stares at supply crunch as summer sets in

Milk, milk man
5 min read

ADB slashes India GDP growth forecast to 6.4% for FY24, cites risks

Economic growth, GDP
4 min read

Axis Bank CEO flags risks of slowing economic growth, says report

Axis Bank
2 min read

India's GDP growth to slow down to 6.3 per cent in FY24: World Bank

india, economy
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Centre cuts all windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil from today

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Revenue boost: FY23 net direct tax collection exceeds Revised Estimate

tax
3 min read

Centre's grievance appellate committee to hear pleas against gaming SRBs

online gaming
3 min read

Automobile retail sales up 14% in March; post 21% YoY growth in FY23

car manufacturers
3 min read

India's GDP growth to slow down to 6.3 per cent in FY24: World Bank

india, economy
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon