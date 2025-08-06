Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Interviews / RBI MPC: No reason to believe rate cut will not have growth-inducing impact

RBI MPC: No reason to believe rate cut will not have growth-inducing impact

Governor Sanjay Malhotra says front-loaded policy easing and stable inflation outlook will support credit growth, while tariffs and global shocks pose limited risks to India's economy

RBI Guv, RBI policy

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra along with (left to right) Deputy Governors Poonam Gupta, Swaminathan J, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar before the press conference on monetary policy statement in Mumbai on Wednesday | Photo: PTI

Manojit Saha New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra, along with Deputy Governors Poonam Gupta, T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J, and M Rajeshwar Rao, responded to a range of issues during a media interaction after the monetary-policy announcement. Edited excerpts:
 
You have retained the growth forecast for this financial year at 6.5 per cent. How much of the tariff impact have you factored in?
 
Malhotra: You are well aware that we had already reduced our growth forecast, which was earlier 6.7 per cent, to 6.5 per cent. Some of the global uncertainties have been reckoned on in the revised growth forecast. However, there is still uncertainty and it is difficult to predict what the impact will be. We will maintain a very, very close watch on the incoming data and take a call. As of now, we do not have sufficient data to revise our GDP (gross domestic product) forecasts.
 
 
Is the RBI worried that tariffs will push up prices because imports will become expensive?
 
Malhotra: In India we are less dependent on the outside world as far as inflation is concerned. If at all there is an impact, there is also an impact on growth and demand. That has a reverse effect. We do not see a major impact of this unless we have retaliatory tariffs and so on, which I really do not foresee. 

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Someone has to pay, but never said it would be user: RBI guv on UPI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI has done its part, solutions to external disruptions lie elsewherepremium

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

No asset quality worries in MFIs or unsecured loans, says RBI Governor

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Shift in savings to equities healthy for economy: RBI Governor Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC highlights: Difficult to predict what impact tariffs will have, says RBI governor

 
Gupta: Nearly half our inflation basket consists of food, which is not affected directly by global developments. A significant part consists of non-tradables, which again are not impacted by worldwide factors. So, to that extent, the first-order direct impact of these evolving uncertainties on India's inflation is likely to be limited.
 
Given that you have substantially reduced the inflation forecast to 3.1 per cent, what stopped the MPC from doing another rate cut? Also if you can shed some light on whether the monetary policy is effective in pushing up loan growth, which continues to be tepid despite a 100 basis point rate cut?
 
Malhotra: We did, first of all, a front-loaded rate cut, 100 basis points, over a short period of four months, February to June. Transmission is happening and uncertainties still continue.
 
We will keep evolving an outlook on our macroeconomic conditions. The MPC will, accordingly, take a view on our policy in successive meetings.
 
Insofar as the impact of rates is concerned, I have given figures in the statement. It is about 71 basis points on bank credit rates until June within a period of four months. Of that about 55 basis points is because of the change in the rate and not because of the change in the mix of the credit loans. So, that has happened and obviously that will certainly help not only growth in credit but also it will impact the real economy. As you are all aware, it happens with a lag this time while the rates have of course come down significantly faster. The impact on the real economy will start. So, there is no reason to believe that this will not have a growth-inducing impact.
 
Housing-loan growth has slowed. What do you think is the reason for this?
 
Malhotra: Housing credit is doing well. It may have moderated somewhat, but that is to be expected. I think overall housing credit growth is 14 per cent as we speak, which is good and more than our average credit growth rate of about 10 per cent that we are having this year. Some of the impact happens with a lag.
 
If India has to stop purchasing Russian oil, how will it impact inflation?
 
Malhotra: It’s not only Russian oil that we are buying. We are buying oil from many other countries. We don’t see any major impact on inflation because of this. The government will take an appropriate decision on the fiscal side in case there is any shock. 
 
Do the FY27 consumer price inflation (CPI) estimates take into account any changes in the weighting of the CPI basket, which is expected in February?
 
Malhotra: No.
 
How will the tariff on India impact foreign flows into the country?
 
Malhotra: Foreign flows depend on a number of things -- the current account and capital account. So, it’s early to say. But we are confident of our reserves -- we have reserves to cover 11 months’ merchandise imports. So, we are confident of meeting whatever needs are there from the external sector.
 
What is the aspirational growth rate?
 
Malhotra: It is more than 6.5 per cent. We should aspire to higher rates.

More From This Section

Baskar Babu Ramachandran, Suryoday SFB's managing director and chief executive officer

We are in no hurry to become a universal bank: Suryoday SFB MD & CEOpremium

Baijayant Panda

No retrospective change in I-T Bill, only simplification: Baijayant Pandapremium

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO of HDFC Life Insurance

Don't expect material change in bancassurance regulations: Vibha Padalkarpremium

Rajashree Nambiar, cofounder and chief executive officer of Ecofy

We are catalysing retail green financing in the country: Rajashree Nambiarpremium

Lavanya R. Mundayur

10 years on, time to reassess PM Fasal Bima Yojana: AIC of India's Mundayurpremium

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor RBI monetary policy RBI MPC Meeting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon