Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Anupam Mittal warns against deep-tech push, urges AI skilling for real jobs

Anupam Mittal warns against deep-tech push, urges AI skilling for real jobs

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal warns against India's tech-first AI obsession, urging focus on job creation and inclusive skilling for a billion-plus workforce

anupam mittal, shark tank, shaadi.com

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal called for a more balanced approach. I Photo: LinkedIn@Anupam Mittal

Rishika Agarwal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal has cautioned against India's growing obsession with deep-tech, warning that the country’s AI skilling infrastructure is ill-equipped to support its vast workforce.
 
In a LinkedIn post on Saturday, Mittal shared concerns about a misplaced focus on high-end AI while millions remain under-skilled or excluded.

‘Maybe she should learn Python’: Blinkit photo triggers post

Sharing a picture of an elderly woman wearing a Blinkit jacket, Mittal remarked, “Saw this woman the other day, and thought maybe she should learn Python. Perhaps she can fine-tune an LLM too, while delivering your groceries.”
 
 
“Every time I say India needs jobs along with deep-tech, someone sends me a whitepaper on AI skilling. Basically parroting the West without understanding our own reality,” he added.

‘AI-driven automation is real, but so is our employment gap’

While acknowledging the fast adoption of AI in the top companies across the world, Mittal called for a more balanced approach. "AI replacement and automation is happening at the top cos in the world including Microsoft, Meta, Google. Their CEOs are on record: 40–50 per cent of work processes will be AI-driven in 2–3 years. Yes, true!" he said. 

Also Read

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security

Can AI improve productivity? So far, the evidence is far from clear

Veo 3

Google Gemini can now turn your photos into videos with audio: Check how

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk unveils Grok4 AI after backlash over 'antisemitic' content

Tech Wrap July 10

Tech Wrap July 10: Samsung foldables, Sony WF-C710N, Alienware 16 Aurora

European Union

European Union unveils AI rules to boost safety, transparency and trust

 
“Those economies have low populations, high formal employment, and deep reskilling budgets,” he noted.

India lacks strong skilling systems: Mittal

Mittal contrasted this with his experience in the United States. “When I worked in the US, every time a new tech or software rolled out, we were upskilled in real time not just as individuals, but across the entire organisation,” he said.
 
“India is not there yet given that most are self-employed,” he added.

Gig economy has enabled millions—but remains fragile

Calling the gig economy a blessing, Mittal said it has enabled employment for millions. Achieving this in a country holding around 20 per cent of the world’s population is no mean feat, he said.
 
Mittal warned that pushing deep-tech as a one-size-fits-all solution will endanger billions of livelihoods. He urged the nation to address employment issues before diving headfirst into deep-tech.
 
"When we start touting deep-tech as the only solution to all our problems, we endanger the livelihoods of a billion plus nation," he said.

More From This Section

PremiumIndia's net direct tax collection, with refunds adjusted, grew 22.5 per cent to Rs 6.93 trillion between April 1 and August 11 of FY25.

Tax refunds account for 17.6% of FY25 gross collections, payout time drops

The signing of MoU between CAG of India & Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy

CAG, Janaagraha sign MoU to strengthen ULG finances, digital audits

oil tankers, sea shore, trading

India's oil imports from Russia hit 11-month high in June amid war fears

shoe footwear campus shoes sandals sports

Taiwanese, Vietnamese firms keen to invest in footwear sector in India: CLE

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Kamarajar, Paradip & Deendayal ports to soon accommodate cape-size vessels

Topics : artifical intelligence skills gaps Developing skills Jobs in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon