Home / Economy / News / APEDA mulls strategies to boost agricultural, processed food exports

APEDA mulls strategies to boost agricultural, processed food exports

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Authority (APEDA) held an inter-ministerial dialogue to deliberate on the strategy last week here

The country's agri exports are estimated to have crossed $50 billion in 2024-25. | Image: Bloomberg

The commerce ministry's arm APEDA is mulling formulation of strategies to boost export of agricultural and processed food products from India, an official statement said on Sunday.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Authority (APEDA) held an inter-ministerial dialogue to deliberate on the strategy last week here.

Representatives from state governments, policy experts, industry leaders from agri trade and processed foods sector also participated in the discussions  Speaking at the forum, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that the government is committed to reducing logistical barriers and enhancing market access for Indian agri and processed food products.

He added that academia and research institutions must be part of multi-sectoral consultations so that research and development can be a major focus for innovation and sustainability in agri exports. 

 

Agricultural production and productivity both are the need of the hour, the secretary has said, adding the ministry will further deliberate on the ideas and strategies discussed during the sessions.

Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries Subrata Gupta highlighted the importance of infrastructure development and value addition to ensure sustainable export growth.

He emphasised that there is a need to develop infrastructure, sanitary and phytosanitary standards on par with international norms, tariff plans and more synergy between the Union, state governments, various departments and industry stakeholders.

He identified key potential products and sectors for processed foods exports like alcoholic beverages, nutraceuticals and value-added products.

Special Secretary in the commerce ministry Rajesh Agrawal emphasised on the need to have a more synergetic approach amongst various stakeholders to take agriculture, processed food and value-added products to new geographies.

The sectors which were discussed at length are rice (basmati and non-basmati), animal products, horticulture, processed foods, and organic products.

The country's agri exports are estimated to have crossed $50 billion in 2024-25. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

