Assam's June GST collection jumps 15%, outpaces national average growth

Assam witnessed a 15 per cent growth in GST collection in June compared to the corresponding period a year ago, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on Saturday.

The GST collection in June stood at ₹1,437 crore as against ₹1,255 crore in the same month last year.

"June 2026, witnessed 15 per cent GST growth compared to June 2025, well above the national average of 9 per cent, placing Assam among the country's top performing major states.

"Focused efforts to improve compliance, plug leakages, strengthen digital tax administration and widen the tax base are delivering encouraging results," Baruah said in a post on X.

The GST collected in the first quarter from April to June was ₹4,467 crore compared to ₹3,026 crore during the corresponding period in 2025.

Assam outperformed several larger states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and West Bengal, officials said.

''We remain committed to transparent governance, robust revenue mobilisation and building a stronger Assam,'' Baruah said.

Assam continues to strengthen its fiscal foundations under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Baruah asserted.