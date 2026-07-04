Saturday, July 04, 2026 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Assam's June GST collection jumps 15%, outpaces national average growth

Assam's June GST collection jumps 15%, outpaces national average growth

The GST collection in June stood at ₹1,437 crore as against ₹1,255 crore in the same month last year

gst

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam witnessed a 15 per cent growth in GST collection in June compared to the corresponding period a year ago, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on Saturday.

The GST collection in June stood at ₹1,437 crore as against ₹1,255 crore in the same month last year.

"June 2026, witnessed 15 per cent GST growth compared to June 2025, well above the national average of 9 per cent, placing Assam among the country's top performing major states.

"Focused efforts to improve compliance, plug leakages, strengthen digital tax administration and widen the tax base are delivering encouraging results," Baruah said in a post on X.

 

The GST collected in the first quarter from April to June was ₹4,467 crore compared to ₹3,026 crore during the corresponding period in 2025.

Also Read

gst

GST collections rise 11% in June driven by robust import revenues

GST

GST mop up grows 14% to ₹1.95 trillion in June on higher import revenues

chart

GST at 9: Why easier return filing has not meant simpler compliance

GST

GST's credit challenge: Why input tax credit remains the biggest challenge

gst

Govt extends deadline for filing GSTAT appeals by one month till July 31

Assam outperformed several larger states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and West Bengal, officials said.

''We remain committed to transparent governance, robust revenue mobilisation and building a stronger Assam,'' Baruah said.

Assam continues to strengthen its fiscal foundations under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Baruah asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

E20 fuel, Ethanol blending programme, Piyush Goyal ethanol policy, Toyota Kirloskar ethanol fuel, India biofuel strategy

Industry leaders back E20 rollout, say years of testing found no concerns

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-Peru FTA unlikely soon; Canada pact may close in 6 months: Goyal

Vikram Doraiswami

Greater market access in China would strengthen ties: Indian Ambassador

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal, Jaishankar and Vaishnaw to visit Brussels for TTC talks with EU

Emigration, immigration, jobs abroad, indian students abroad

India focuses on skilled mobility as NZ tightens immigration rules: MEA

Topics : Assam GST GST revenue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayMaharashtra Energy Drink BanAUtoimmune GastritisOTT Releases This WeekPB Fintech Crash Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance