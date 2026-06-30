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Home / Finance / News / Govt extends deadline for filing GSTAT appeals by one month till July 31

Govt extends deadline for filing GSTAT appeals by one month till July 31

Extension follows representations over technical issues on the GSTAT portal and a sharp increase in appeal filings as the new appellate mechanism becomes operational

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Tax experts welcomed the move, saying it would help ensure that taxpayers are not deprived of their statutory right to appeal

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

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The Centre on Tuesday extended by one month the deadline for filing appeals before the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), giving taxpayers additional time to submit pending cases as the newly operational appellate mechanism stabilises.
 
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the last date for filing appeals, which was scheduled to expire on June 30, has been extended to July 31, 2026.
 
The decision comes amid representations from industry and tax professionals over technical and procedural challenges in filing appeals on the GSTAT portal.
 
“The Government has extended the due date in view of the recent representations from various stakeholders, highlighting technical difficulties due to the rush to file appeals on the GSTAT portal. It is to be noted that in the last 15 days alone, 30,000 appeals were filed, with daily volumes peaking at 5,500 appeals,” the ministry said.
 
 
Tax experts welcomed the move, saying it would help ensure that taxpayers are not deprived of their statutory right to appeal because of procedural or technological bottlenecks.
 
“A one-month extension for filing appeals before the GSTAT is a welcome and much-needed relief. It will provide taxpayers and professionals adequate time to adapt to the newly operational Tribunal, ensure that genuine appeals are not lost on limitation, and support a smooth transition to the GSTAT framework,” said Abhishek Jain, Partner and Head, Indirect Tax, KPMG in India.
 
The ministry advised taxpayers to plan their appeal filings well in advance and not wait until the deadline, according to the notification.

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Topics : GST GST appellate tribunal Finance Ministry GST Act

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

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