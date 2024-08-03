Business Standard
Atmanirbhar shouldn't lead to inefficient import substitution: Ex RBI chief

Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan addressed the 14th Convocation of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education on Saturday

C Rangarajan, Former head of committee on poverty estimates

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Owing to supply disruptions caused by the Russian-Ukrainian war, many countries started thinking about being self-sufficient with respect to critical imports' and India needs to ensure that Atmanirbhar should not degenerate into inefficient import substitution', former RBI Governor C Rangarajan said on Saturday.
Addressing the 14th Convocation of the ICFAI Foundation For Higher Education, he said India's development strategy should be multidimensional and growth may be stimulated by raising investment rate, emphasizing agriculture, manufacturing and services, absorbing new technologies and promoting a mix of sectors that are employment friendly.
Any import substitution must look at cost. Expensive, import substitution is not to the advantage of anybody. What we need to do is efficient import substitution. Atman should not degenerate into the old style import substitution. I think that is contrary to what is good for our country, he said.
Jobless growth is certainly a matter of concern. But job creation without growth is equally bad even as the new technologies can not be ignored, the former Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council said.
Job creation is going to be the toughest challenge ahead not only in India but world over.
Based on some assumptions about future exchange rate of rupee and domestic inflation, India needs to have an average annual real rate of growth of six to seven per cent annually to achieve over $13,000 per capita income by 2024.

According to him, though, India need not belittle what it has achieved, there is an inescapable need to strengthen higher education in terms of quality and effectiveness.
The three dimensions of the reform of higher education are access, equity and quality, Rangarajan opined.

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

