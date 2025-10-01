Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 08:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI October MPC rate decision today: Here are 5 things you should know

RBI October MPC rate decision today: Here are 5 things you should know

RBI Oct MPC meet 2025: During its August meeting, the MPC retained the repo rate at 5.5 per cent after slashing it by 100 bps in three consecutive cuts since February

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

Since the last MPC meeting held between August 4–6, several economic factors show that India has been recording strong growth. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to announce the decision of its October meeting today. While a rate cut remains unlikely, the committee may revise the inflation forecast in today's meeting.
 
Here are five key things you should know before the RBI's October MPC meet begins:

1. August 2025 MPC: A snapshot

During its August meeting, the MPC retained the repo rate at 5.5 per cent after slashing it by 100 basis points (bps) in three consecutive cuts since February. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. The rate cuts brought down the repo rate from 6.5 per cent in February. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks.
 
 
The central bank also revised its Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation projections downward due to softer food prices and easing global commodity costs. In its August MPC meeting, RBI maintained its stance as 'neutral.' The stance was shifted from 'accommodative' to 'neutral' in the June MPC meeting.  READ RBI MPC MEETING LIVE UPDATES

2. Domestic economy indicators

Since the last MPC meeting held between August 4–6, several economic factors show that India has been recording strong growth. According to data released by the government, the gross domestic product (GDP) surpassed the August meeting expectations of 6.5 per cent by recording a strong growth of 7.8 per cent. 

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meeting Live updates: Will repo rate hold at 5.5% or see a cut; policy decision out today

Stock Market LIVE today, October 1, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures hints lower start ahead of RBI policy decision

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 1: Nestle India, Lupin, ICICI Bank, Oil India

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

October MPC meeting: When and where to watch the rate decision live

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI rate cut back in play as inflation eases after tariffs: Policy guide

 
Meanwhile, the CPI inflation inched up to 2.07 per cent in August from 1.61 per cent in July. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked inflation rose to 0.52 per cent in August, from -0.58 per cent in July.
 
In August 2025, the manufacturing PMI increased to 59.3, its highest level since February 2008. Services PMI also increased to 62.9, its highest level since June 2010. Even though the flash PMI fell to 61.9 in September from 63.2 in August, marking a modest slowdown, it still indicated a sharp rate of expansion.

3. Global headwinds

Trade ties between India and the United States remained under strain with 50 per cent tariffs in place. The additional duties, which included a penalty for buying Russian crude, came into effect on August 27, after the rate decision was announced.
 
While both India and the US maintain that they share a strong relationship and a trade deal is being discussed, the two countries are yet to reach an agreement.
 
Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since December 2024 earlier this month, keeping the main lending rate at 4–4.25 per cent. The US Fed also signalled that more cuts were likely this year.

4. GST rate cut impact

On September 3, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the rollout of rationalised goods and services tax (GST) rates that bring different taxes under two main brackets of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, along with a special 40 per cent bracket for sin goods.
 
Most daily-use and essential items, such as milk, paneer, packaged food, stationery, and farming equipment, were moved to the lower tax bracket of 5 per cent in order to boost consumption. The new rates, which came into effect starting September 22, are likely to pump ₹2 trillion into the economy.
 
Analysts believe that the GST revamp will moderate inflation and boost consumption, and therefore, the committee may maintain a status quo for the repo rate in the October 2025 policy review.

5. October MPC has a new member

The RBI appointed a new member, Indranil Bhattacharyya, executive director in charge of monetary policy, to the committee. He will be replacing the outgoing member Rajiv Ranjan.
 
The committee consists of six members. While three members of the committee are RBI officials, the remaining three are appointed by the government. Sanjay Malhotra, governor of RBI, serves as the ex-officio chairperson of the committee.

More From This Section

Ladakh, Protest, unemployment

Datanomics: Decoding the unrest in Ladakh and rising unemploymentpremium

Fiscal Defecit GDP Economy growth

Fiscal deficit widens to 38% of BE on higher capex, weak taxes: CGA

goods and services tax, GST

Govt puts ecommerce players under vigilance over GST pass-throughpremium

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee weakens 3.7% in H1FY26, hits fresh lows on US tariffs, outflows

GDP growth

ADB lowers FY27 India growth forecast to 6.5% citing US tariff impact

Topics : Monetary Policy News Monetary Policy Stories RBI MPC Meeting MPC MPC meet MPC minutes monetary policy BS Web Reports RBI Governor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeBihar Final Voter ListGold-Silver Price TodayInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon