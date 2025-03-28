Friday, March 28, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / CAD widens to $11.5 billion in Q3 on higher trade deficit: RBI data

CAD widens to $11.5 billion in Q3 on higher trade deficit: RBI data

The CAD in the December quarter of 2024-25 has moderated from $16.7 billion (1.8 per cent of GDP) in the preceding quarter of the fiscal year

dollars

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's current account deficit (CAD) inched up to $11.5 billion, or 1.1 per cent of GDP, in the December quarter from $10.4 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in the year-ago period, mainly due to higher trade deficit, according to RBI data released on Friday.
 
However, the CAD in the December quarter of 2024-25 has moderated from $16.7 billion (1.8 per cent of GDP) in the preceding quarter of the fiscal year. 
"India's current account deficit (CAD) increased to US$ 11.5 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in Q3:2024-25 from US$ 10.4 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in Q3:2023-24 but moderated from US$ 16.7 billion (1.8 per cent of GDP) in Q2:2024-25.2," said the RBI's data on Developments in India's Balance of Payments. 
 
Merchandise trade deficit increased to $79.2 billion in the October-December period of 2024-25 from $71.6 billion in year-ago period. 
The CAD widened to $37.0 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) during April-December 2024 from $30.6 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) during the corresponding period of last year, primarily on account of a higher merchandise trade deficit, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

More From This Section

Capex

Capex spend of Rs 2 trn needed in March to meet FY25 revised estimate

manufacturing

Key infra sectors growth slows to 2.9% in February, shows govt data

forex

India's forex reserves rise for third week, hit over four-month high

India's electronics ambition faces hurdles, but there is a plan of action

Cabinet clears Rs 22,919 crore PLI scheme for passive electronic components

money, financial, cash, rupee

Cabinet approves 2% hike in dearness allowance of central govt employees

Topics : CAD RBI Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon