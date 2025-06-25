Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / CBDT unlikely to offer tax relief for foreign data centres soon: Report

CBDT unlikely to offer tax relief for foreign data centres soon: Report

Currently, foreign companies operating or leasing data centres in India may be taxed at a higher corporate rate of 35 per cent, compared to 22 per cent for domestic firms, according to Moneycontrol

Photo: Unsplash

Photo: Unsplash

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is expected to soon announce guidelines clarifying the tax treatment of foreign-owned data centres operating in India, but is unlikely to offer any relief from existing norms, according to a Moneycontrol report.
 
“Foreign companies who operate data centres (DCs) have approached the CBDT in recent months. We might issue a circular soon. However, it’s unlikely there would be any change in how their incomes are taxed from the current practice,” a CBDT official told the publication.

Foreign firms seek easier entry into Indian market 

As reported by Business Standard last month, several foreign firms—particularly major US cloud service providers—have urged New Delhi to facilitate easier and faster access to India’s data centre market. Their demands, made during bilateral trade agreement (BTA) discussions, include streamlined access to land and power, tax incentives, and exemptions on import duties for critical infrastructure such as switches and switchgear.
 

Also Read

stock brokers, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE

Smallcap stock zooms 42% in 2 days; 134 mn shares change hands on NSE, BSE

PremiumIndia data centre market, real estate developers in data centres, data centre investments India, data centre real estate growth, Hiranandani data centre plans, AI and cloud adoption India, 5G impact on data centres, hyperscale data centres India, Min

Data centre boom: Realty cos eye revenue upside, portfolio diversification

Sterlite Tech

Sterlite Technologies surges 13% on heavy volumes; soars 22% in 3 days

Amazon

Amazon to invest $13 bn in Australia's data center infra over five years

Amazon

Amazon to spend $20 billion on two data center complexes in Pennsylvania

 
Currently, foreign companies that operate or lease DCs in India may face a corporate tax rate of 35 per cent, in contrast to 22 per cent for domestic firms.

New regime for remotely managed data centres likely 

The forthcoming circular is expected to clarify how income from such data centres will be taxed, especially when the facilities are physically based in India but managed remotely from abroad.
 
“If those companies are earning profits through providing services, ideally, a 35 per cent tax rate should apply,” another official was quoted as saying.

Clear tax rules critical for investor confidence 

Companies in the data infrastructure space have been awaiting formal tax clarity, particularly as India pushes for data localisation and increased digital infrastructure investment. While state governments have extended certain incentives to data centres, the lack of a central tax framework remains a key concern for global investors.
 
The report also cited an industry executive who said that while government incentives are welcome, long-term investment depends on clearer and more predictable central tax rules.
 
The upcoming circular is expected to define when a foreign company’s DC operations in India constitute a taxable presence, and how the profits from such operations will be attributed and assessed.
 

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

India's economy resilient amidst global uncertainties: RBI Bulletin

Oil, Oil tankers, Oil tanker trucks

Indian private refiners dominate buying of Russian flagship oil grade

trade, import, export, container, shipping

BTA likely to reduce India's goods trade surplus with US, says Crisil

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India on track to be $5 trn economy by 2027 despite global risks: Goyal

GDP

S&P ups India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on resilient domestic demand

Topics : Data centre Tax benefits direct tax law BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon