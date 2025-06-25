Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Indian private refiners dominate buying of Russian flagship oil grade

Indian private refiners dominate buying of Russian flagship oil grade

Reliance Industries Ltd. and Nayara Energy Ltd. alone took 45 per cent of Russia's shipments of the medium-sour variety

Oil, Oil tankers, Oil tanker trucks

The South Asian nation has bought 231 million barrels of Urals in the year through June 24. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rakesh Sharma and Weilun Soon
 
India has taken 80 per cent of Russian seaborne exports of its flagship oil grade so far this year, with the country’s only two private refineries scooping up a growing portion of the cut-price crude. 
 
The South Asian nation has bought 231 million barrels of Urals in the year through June 24, according to data analytics provider Kpler. Reliance Industries Ltd. and Nayara Energy Ltd. alone took 45 per cent of Russia’s shipments of the medium-sour variety. 
 
India’s increasing dominance as a buyer of Urals — it took 74 per cent of exports of the grade in 2024 — highlights the country’s dependence on Russian energy, as well as its importance as a revenue generator for the Kremlin. Chinese independent refineries, known as teapots, have traditionally been enthusiastic buyers of Russian oil, but they’re getting squeezed by a stricter tax regime and weak local demand this year. 
 

Also Read

oil tankers, sea shore, trading

Russia increases seaborne fuel oil exports to India, Turkey in May

oil tankers, sea shore, trading

Russian oil freight rates to India ease, EU curbs may reverse trend

oil industry, crude oil

India's Russian oil imports hit 10-month high on strong ESPO demand

Russian oil tanker, Russian tanker

EU, UK impose new sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers

European Union, EU

EU to set out plan for phasing out Russian gas deals, existing contracts

 
The portion of Urals being purchased by the two private Indian refiners has been rising steadily over the last few years, and has jumped sharply so far in 2025. Reliance — which has taken 77 million barrels of the grade this year — is now the world’s single biggest buyer of Urals. 
 
The refiner, owned by Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani, entered into a 10-year agreement with Russia to buy as much as 500,000 barrels a day of oil from January. Urals now makes up 36 per cent of all of Reliance’s crude purchases, up from 10 per cent in 2022, according to Kpler. The grade accounts for a whopping 72 per cent of Nayara’s oil buying, compared with 27 per cent three years ago.  
 
India’s major state-owned refiners — Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd. — haven’t entered into any term deals with Russia and are more constrained in the currencies they can use to buy their crude. 
 
The appetite of Reliance and Nayara for Russian oil has also squeezed supplies of Urals and narrowed the spot market discounts to Dated Brent for India’s state-owned refiners to less than $2 a barrel from $4 in the second quarter of last year, according to people involved in the trade who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.  
 
Hindustan Petroleum is pursuing a more diversified buying strategy for 2025, bringing in barrels from places like Gabon and the Republic of the Congo, said Yan Rong Fong, an oil market analyst at Kpler. 
 
“With OPEC+ signaling its intent to regain market share, we anticipate an increase in Middle Eastern crude availability over the remainder of the year,” she said. “This could potentially lead to higher Middle Eastern flows to India, particularly from Saudi Arabia.”  
 
Reliance, Nayara, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum didn’t reply to emails seeking comment.

More From This Section

trade, import, export, container, shipping

BTA likely to reduce India's goods trade surplus with US, says Crisil

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India on track to be $5 trn economy by 2027 despite global risks: Goyal

GDP

S&P ups India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on resilient domestic demand

PremiumJV with Vivo may help Dixon grab 1/5th of India's mobile phone assembly mkt

Mobile exports grow 74% in May to record second-highest figures ever

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to conduct seven-day VRRR auction on Friday to mop up liquidity

Topics : Russia Oil production Indian oil refiners Oil refinery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon