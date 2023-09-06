Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

CCI issues draft norms on combinations under amended competition law

Fair trade regulator CCI has issued draft rules pertaining to value of transactions for combinations under the new competition law

Competition commission of India, CCI

As per the draft norms issued by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the value of transaction shall include "every valuable consideration, whether direct or indirect, immediate or deferred, cash or otherwise".

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fair trade regulator CCI has issued draft rules pertaining to value of transactions for combinations under the new competition law.
Earlier this year, various provisions of the Competition Act were amended.
As per the draft norms issued by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the value of transaction shall include "every valuable consideration, whether direct or indirect, immediate or deferred, cash or otherwise".
These could also be in the form of covenant, undertaking, obligations or restrictions imposed on seller or any other person, other than acquirer, in the nature of non-competition or otherwise.
It could also be for arrangements that are made as part of the transaction within two years from the date when the transaction is set to come into effect.
These arrangements can cover a wide range of elements such as technology assistance, licensing of intellectual property rights, usage rights to any product, service or facility, supply of raw materials or finished goods, branding and marketing as well as any options and securities to be acquired at a later date, as per the draft rules.

Also Read

Notifying changes in competition law may face CCI quorum challenge

Removing legal ambiguity on 'hub-and-spoke' provisions empowers CCI

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

Competition Comm issues draft regulations for settlement provisions

Competition body reviewing report on Apple app store billing policy

Digital public infra can speed up financial inclusion: G20 Report

Delhi Police conducts flag marches, picket checking for law & order for G20

India's G20 positioning as voice for emerging economies a success: US

ICRA revises outlook for petrochemicals to negative profitability concerns

G20 aims to triple renewables by 2030, gives caveat to fossil fuels

According to CCI, an enterprise could be deemed to have substantial business operations in India on the basis of various factors, including that its gross merchandise value for the 12-month period preceding the relevant date is 10 per cent or more of its total global gross merchandise value.
In case the number of its users, subscribers, customers, or visitors, at any point in time during the 12-month period preceding the relevant date is 10 per cent or more of its total global number of users, subscribers, customers or visitors, respectively, then that could also be a factor in assessing an enterprise's substantial business operations.
Further, CCI said that substantial business operations could be decided if an enterprise's turnover during the preceding financial year, in India, is 10 per cent or more of its total global turnover derived from all the products and services.
Stakeholders can submit their comments on the draft regulations by September 25, as per a communication issued by the regulator on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CCI Trade talks

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon