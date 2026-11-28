Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has asked exporters to identify sector-specific opportunities in countries with which India has implemented free trade agreements (FTAs) and develop overseas supply chains to boost exports.

Agrawal said that FTAs provide huge opportunities for exporters, particularly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

India has implemented trade pacts with countries including Oman, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) bloc.

India's preferential access to global markets, representing around $10 trillion in GDP until a few years ago, had expanded by an additional $60 trillion over the last four-and-a-half years through these FTAs, taking the total to about $70 trillion.

With ongoing bilateral and multilateral trade engagements across eight to nine geographies, this was expected to expand to around $85 trillion, representing nearly 76 per cent of global GDP, over the next year to year-and-a-half.

The commerce ministry is organising a series of workshops to spread awareness about opportunities being provided by these pacts.

"He encouraged exporters to identify sector-specific opportunities in FTA partner countries, participate in international exhibitions, develop overseas supply chains and explore emerging avenues such as cross-border e-commerce," the ministry said.

The secretary was speaking at an outreach initiative in Jaipur on November 27.

It was organised to familiarise exporters, entrepreneurs and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with opportunities arising from India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and facilitate greater access to international markets.