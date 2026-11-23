The commerce and industry ministry has requested the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to release shipments of bulk Scotch imports from the United Kingdom confiscated by Indian customs following a tariff classification dispute.

The ministry is engaged with the revenue department to find a ‘technical solution’ to the customs tariff classification issue under the India-UK trade deal that came into effect on July 15.

“In our conversation with the UK authorities, we have indicated very clearly that the commitment is as given under the CETA (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement). This is something we have also engaged with the UK companies or local importers,” commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters on Monday.

Explaining the issue, Agrawal said that while concessions on bulk Scotch were given under the tariff code 220830 under the trade deal, some imports have been taking place under a different code, 220890, which is not entitled to lower preferential tariffs under the trade deal. The imports were taking place under the 220890 code following court orders dating back to 1991.

The commerce department is actively seeking views to resolve the matter in the next few days.

Indian customs have seized stocks from major UK liquor companies, claiming buyers are trying to avail of the 75 per cent lower import duty offered under the trade deal by using the wrong tariff line.

Bulk Scotch whisky is typically imported into India from the UK for local blending and bottling. According to the India-UK trade deal, the preferential import duty for bulk Scotch whisky was cut from 150 per cent to 75 per cent on the first day of the FTA and will gradually be reduced to 40 per cent over 10 years.

“Our understanding (during the negotiations) was that bulk scotch was imported under the HSN code 220830. We have been pointed out that bulk Scotch also used to come under the 220890 code and the genesis of this has to do with certain legal judgement in the past, wherein the importing industry has gone into the court stating that they want to import under the code 220890 and not under 220830,” Agrawal said, adding that these cases went up to the Supreme Court and the position was confirmed.

“Finding a technical solution also required that we won’t go against the court’s order, while making sure that the concessions given under the deal is also respected,” he added.