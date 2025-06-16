Monday, June 16, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Debt recovery in stressed realty assets to improve to 38% in FY26: Crisil

Debt recovery in stressed realty assets to improve to 38% in FY26: Crisil

These projects have benefited from strategic debt restructuring facilitated by Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs)

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

The cumulative debt recovery rate in stressed real estate projects is expected to improve substantially from 22 per cent in FY25 to 38 per cent in FY26.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The cumulative debt recovery rate in stressed real estate projects is expected to improve substantially from 22 per cent in FY25 to 38 per cent in FY26, driven by robust new sales and steady housing demand, according to rating agency Crisil.
 
These projects have benefited from strategic debt restructuring facilitated by Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs).
 
“Overall, ARCs are expected to see recoveries in stressed real estate projects surge as developers aim to add approximately 2.5 million square feet of inventory this fiscal. With around 40 per cent of rated projects nearing completion, there is renewed investor interest in at least one-fourth of these projects for last-mile funding, particularly in the premium segment. Incentivising sales at marginally below market prices of near-completion inventory is expected to accelerate sales in these projects,” said Mohit Makhija, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings. 
   
The projections are based on Crisil’s analysis of around 70 stressed real estate projects located in the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Bengaluru micro-markets, with security receipts (SRs) issued worth ₹10,800 crore.

Also Read

Premiumstock market, share market, stocks

Trading ideas: 5 largecap stocks with up to 18% upside potential

construction, Economy, Building

Emerging diversified construction firms set for stable FY26 growth: Crisil

Premiumelectronics manufacturing India, Union Cabinet approval, Rs 22,919 crore PLI scheme, domestic electronics production, semiconductor industry India, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, printed circuit boards India, display module manufacturing, camera mod

SME Tracker: Electronics MSMEs to get boost from PLI, domestic demand

Premiumchemicals

CRISIL SME Tracker: Global uncertainties to hit chemical manufacturers

IndusInd Bank

Crisil puts IndusInd Bank's long-term debt instrument on 'rating watch'

 
Estimated demand growth of 7–9 per cent in FY26 for residential real estate across these micro-markets is likely to support sales in the stressed projects.
 
Around two-thirds of the projects are in the mid-premium segment and above, which are expected to contribute up to 80 per cent of recoveries for ARCs, driven by stable demand in FY26. The remaining projects are in the affordable segment, which is likely to see modest demand and will contribute less to overall recoveries.
 
Most of these projects were previously trapped in a spiralling debt cycle due to falling sales, slow collections and a lack of funds to complete construction—challenges that are now largely addressed, Crisil noted. Rising real estate prices and growing demand in these micro-markets post-pandemic have enabled a ramp-up in sales, making the projects more viable for external investor funding. 
 
About 40 per cent of the stressed real estate projects in the Crisil Ratings SR portfolio have undergone restructuring as the primary mode of resolution, resulting in expected nominal recoveries of up to the full principal amount of debt acquired over an eight-year trust life.
 
“Debt restructuring of stressed projects has significantly improved their viability by right-sizing debt to sustainable levels. The right balance of sustainable debt and steady demand momentum will help fructify the efforts of ARCs to turn around some of these stressed projects,” said Sushant Sarode, Director, Crisil Ratings.
 
Going forward, the sustenance of healthy residential real estate demand and the effective implementation of ARC-led restructuring efforts will be key to watch, Crisil added.
       

More From This Section

quick commerce, q-com

Quick commerce price war heats up as Amazon, Flipkart enter the fray

Gensol, Gensol engineering

Gensol Engineering admitted to insolvency by NCLT on Ireda petition

PremiumAI jobs

Staff costs hurt India's global capability centres as maturity curve lags

PremiumNiti Aayog

NITI Aayog works out road map to meet India's rising energy demand

Balaji Telefilms

Balaji Telefilms expects stronger FY26 as digital and film units grow

Topics : Crisil Real Estate Realty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon