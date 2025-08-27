Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cabinet extends PM SVANidhi scheme till 2030 with ₹7,332 crore outlay

Cabinet extends PM SVANidhi scheme till 2030 with ₹7,332 crore outlay

Union Cabinet approves revamp of PM SVANidhi scheme with higher loan limits, RuPay credit cards, cashback incentives and wider coverage for 1.15 crore street vendors till 2030

Fruit, Fruits, vendors, vendor

Beneficiaries who successfully repay their second loan will also be eligible for a UPI-linked RuPay credit card to access instant credit for business and personal needs. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the restructuring and extension of the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme beyond December 31, 2024, till March 31, 2030, with a total outlay of Rs 7,332 crore.
 
According to the press statement, the revamped scheme aims to benefit 1.15 crore street vendors, including 50 lakh new beneficiaries. Implementation will be jointly overseen by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS), with DFS facilitating credit access through banks and financial institutions.
 
Key enhancements include an increase in loan amounts — up to Rs 15,000 for the first tranche (earlier Rs 10,000) and Rs 25,000 for the second tranche (earlier Rs 20,000), while the third tranche remains unchanged at Rs 50,000.
 
 
Beneficiaries who successfully repay their second loan will also be eligible for a UPI-linked RuPay credit card to access instant credit for business and personal needs.
 
The press statement further said that to boost digital adoption, vendors can earn cashback incentives of up to Rs 1,600 on retail and wholesale transactions. The scheme will also expand its geographical reach beyond statutory towns to census towns and peri-urban areas in a phased manner.

Capacity-building initiatives will focus on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, digital skills, and marketing. Street food vendors will receive standard hygiene and food safety training in partnership with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Additionally, the ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ component will be strengthened through monthly Lok Kalyan Melas to ensure saturation coverage of government welfare schemes for vendors and their families.
 
Since its launch in June 2020, PM SVANidhi has disbursed over 96 lakh loans worth Rs 13,797 crore to 68 lakh vendors. Nearly 47 lakh digitally active beneficiaries have carried out 557 crore digital transactions valued at Rs 6.09 lakh crore, earning Rs 241 crore in cashback. Under ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’, 46 lakh beneficiaries across 3,564 urban local bodies have been profiled, leading to 1.38 crore sanctions of benefits under other government schemes.
 
“The extension of the scheme envisages the holistic development of street vendors by offering a reliable source of finance to support business expansion and opportunities for sustainable growth. This will not only empower street vendors but will also foster inclusive economic growth, socio-economic upliftment of street vendors and their families, enhancing their livelihoods and ultimately transforming urban spaces into a vibrant, self-sustaining ecosystem,” said the government press statement.
 

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

