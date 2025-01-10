Business Standard

Niti Aayog seeks balance between govt and corporate debt markets: Bery

The government think tank will also examine the possible impact of any moves which may be aimed at deepening the corporate debt market, its vice chairman Suman Bery said at an event here

India can adopt an approach which is a blend between banking dominated system and the more riskier one dominated by capital markets, he said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Niti Aayog is exploring ways to realign the balance between the very deep government debt market and the corporate debt market, a top official said on Friday.

The government think tank will also examine the possible impact of any moves which may be aimed at deepening the corporate debt market, its vice chairman Suman Bery said at an event here.

"A ...balance that we are going to have to get right is between corporate debt and government debt, and exactly what that takes in terms of both fiscal adjustment and in terms of the liquidity in the corporate debt market. These are issues that we have been exploring at Niti (Aayog)," Bery said at an event organized by the Sebi-promoted NISM here.

 

The government securities market is very deep for many years now, helped by policies like a mandatory statuary liquidity ratio (SLR) for banks which ensures that the government has adequate resources to carry out its developmental agenda. There is also a very active secondary market where such bonds are traded.

As against that, a lot of efforts have gone into deepening the corporate debt market which can serve as an alternative to bank borrowing for entities.

The government's net borrowing for FY25 has been pegged at Rs 11.63 lakh crore, while entities have raised Rs 7.3 lakh crore from the corporate debt market in the first nine months of the fiscal.

Bery also said that along with rising income levels, there is a need to ensure that financial literacy reaches more people, which will include efforts to ensure that an "excess focus" on safety does not push people into riskier portfolios.

He said Sebi will have to "aggressively" embark on an investor education as the willingness of Indian households to move into the riskier world of capital markets gets established.

India can adopt an approach which is a blend between banking dominated system and the more riskier one dominated by capital markets, he said.

Explaining the two distinct approaches, Bery said the US approach is helmed by capital markets willing to back riskier ideas, while Europe has traditionally been a banking-system led one.

Topics : Niti Aayog Agriculture

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

