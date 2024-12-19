NITI Aayog pushes for funding to build quarters for workers near factories

Following an announcement in the FY25 Union Budget to build rental accommodation for workers engaged in the manufacturing sector on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, Niti Aayog has proposed viability gap funding (VGF) of up to 30 per cent of the total project cost, excluding the cost of land.
“The Prime Minister mentioned at the chief secretaries’ conference a few days ago that industrial housing in cities is as important as normal housing, without which our cities will not have a presentable face. We will be taking steps in this direction,” Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer BVR Subrahmanyam said on Thursday.
A confidential version of the report contains the financial implications of the programme, which will be negotiated with the finance ministry, the CEO added.
The programme is likely to be undertaken by providing VGF to private developers to keep dormitory rentals in check and reduce commuting costs and safety concerns for workers in industrial hubs, a report by the central think tank said.
“VGF of up to 30 per cent of the total project cost (excluding land) will be jointly provided by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), contributing 20 per cent, and the sponsoring nodal ministry of the Government of India, contributing 10 per cent on the lines of the ‘Financial Support to Public Private Partnerships in Infrastructure’ scheme. The VGF can also be used to retrofit or upgrade existing brownfield workers’ accommodation facilities,” the report on “Site Adjacent Factory Employee (SAFE) Accommodation” recommended.
Rental housing with dormitory-style accommodation for industrial workers will be facilitated in PPP mode with VGF support and commitment from anchor industries, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in July in her FY25 Budget speech.
Given the population density and scale of operations, manufacturing relies heavily on migrant workers. According to the central think tank’s findings, the current industrialisation scenario presents a complex dilemma where the development of factories hinges on the availability of accommodation, yet the demand for housing relies on the existence of factories.
Inadequate accommodation near industrial hubs contributes to high attrition rates, low productivity, and workforce instability. Moreover, this prevents workers, particularly women, from migrating in search of better employment opportunities, thereby impacting the manufacturing sector’s competitiveness and undermining its growth potential, the report said.
“The success of China in manufacturing isn’t just that it built industrial estates, but it was accompanied by housing for workers,” Subrahmanyam said.
According to the Aayog, if states implement zoning reforms and apply residential rates for amenities such as electricity and other tariffs, this can reduce the effective rent per bed for a migrant worker to Rs 3,900 per month.
Furthermore, if the central government provides 30 per cent of this through VGF, the rental is likely to decrease to Rs 3,100. If corporations also contribute towards worker accommodation, the effective rental for a migrant worker will come down to Rs 2,000 per bed per month, the report said.
Industry representatives at the conference in New Delhi suggested that contributions towards worker accommodation should be counted as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure.
In regulatory reforms, the report suggested that mixed land use zoning should be permitted in industrial areas to allow unrestricted construction of such accommodation. Alternatively, such accommodations can be designated as permitted land use within industrial zones.