Movements in US interest rates associated with monetary news are linked to rupee depreciation, higher Indian government bond yields and lower Sensex returns, while growth-related news has no statistically significant association with Indian financial variables, according to a study published in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) November Bulletin.

The study examines 116 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements between January 2010 and January 2025. It distinguishes between monetary and growth news based on the joint movements of the US two-year Treasury yield and the S&P 500. For the 88 announcements classified as monetary or growth news, a 100-basis-point movement in the US two-year Treasury yield associated with monetary news was linked to a 1.6 per cent depreciation of the rupee, a 22-basis-point rise in the Indian 10-year government bond yield and a 4.4 per cent decline in Sensex returns.

In contrast, none of the growth-news coefficients was statistically significant. India VIX also showed no statistically significant association with either monetary or growth news.

The findings were also examined across conventional and unconventional US monetary policy phases. During the unconventional phase, a 100-basis-point movement in the US two-year Treasury yield associated with monetary news was linked to a 6.1 per cent depreciation of the rupee and a 44-basis-point rise in the Indian 10-year government bond yield. The estimates were statistically significant at the 5 per cent and 10 per cent levels, respectively. Sensex returns and India VIX did not show statistically significant associations with monetary news in this phase. During the conventional phase, the same movement in the US yield associated with monetary news was linked to a 0.8 per cent depreciation of the rupee, a 20-basis-point increase in the Indian 10-year government bond yield and a 4.5 per cent decline in Sensex returns. All three estimates were statistically significant at the 5 per cent level.