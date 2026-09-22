Tuesday, September 22, 2026 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / FM Sitharaman asks businesses to resolve differences, avoid litigation

FM Sitharaman asks businesses to resolve differences, avoid litigation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for greater trust and transparency, saying businesses should engage early with the government and regulators to resolve differences

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

“The challenge is often not entrepreneurship, but institutionalisation,” FM Sitharaman said (Photo: PTI)

Krity Ambey New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Businesses should engage constructively with the government as well as regulators and avoid turning every disagreement into litigation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday, calling for greater trust, predictability and transparency among the parties.
 
“Legal recourse will always remain available, but every disagreement need not begin as litigation,” Sitharaman said at the All India Management Association’s (AIMA's) 53rd National Management Convention.
 
She said businesses should engage early with the government, put evidence on the table, participate seriously in consultations and work towards solutions before differences become disputes.
 
“Trust between businesses cannot be demanded; it has to be built through conduct on both sides,” Sitharaman said.
 
 
Businesses, too, must provide predictability, transparency and a willingness to listen, she said, adding that a mature economy should be capable of handling disagreements without immediately becoming adversarial.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

India's next consumption phase to hinge on wage growth: Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Focus on scale, resilience, better governance: FM Sitharaman to India Inc

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

FinMin to hold state finance ministers conference on Viksit Bharat roadmap

gst

Centre-state meet to discuss GST 2.0 impact, Viksit Bharat roadmap

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

GST Council to take up process reforms at October 7 meeting: FM Sitharaman

 
Sitharaman also called for greater institutionalisation of Indian businesses, saying the challenge over the next 20 years would not simply be to create more startups but to ensure that today's startups grow into large, professionally managed and enduring corporations.
 
“The real prize is not how many unicorns we create, but how many endure — turning today’s startups into tomorrow’s big corporations,” she said.
 
She said management institutions and established corporate leaders could help startups make the transition from founder-led ventures to institution-led companies without losing the entrepreneurial energy that drove their creation.
 
The same institutionalisation challenge also extends to India’s family-owned businesses, she said.
 
A large share of the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-sized businesses are family-owned. While many have strong products, loyal customers and significant growth potential, their expansion can be held back by unclear roles, succession disputes, informal decision-making and disagreements within the family, she said.
 
“The challenge is often not entrepreneurship, but institutionalisation,” Sitharaman said, calling for greater professionalisation through separation of ownership from management, clearly defined responsibilities, preparation of the next generation and resolution of conflicts before they affect the business.
 
She said AIMA could expand short, practical programmes for family businesses covering succession planning, governance, professionalisation, conflict management and delegation.
 
Sitharaman also called for an overhaul of management curricula to reflect today’s techno-economic realities and promote greater interdisciplinary learning.
 
Managers today need a stronger grounding in geopolitical and supply-chain risks, climate risk, behavioural science, data, regulation and technology-aided project execution, she said.
 
She urged management institutions to produce leaders capable of connecting different disciplines rather than operating within functional silos.
 

More From This Section

income, EARNINGS, Economic Survey

India among just two regions where incomes rising, says WEF survey

RUPEE

Rupee extends gains for fifth straight session tracking fall in crude oil

GST

Industry seeks ITC use for reverse-charge GST ahead of Oct 7 Council meet

placement jobs employment

Govt job portal vacancies plunge 62% in June, fall to 30-month lowpremium

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh

Need for dialogue to ensure reliable energy supplies: Hardeep Singh Puri

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Businesses litigation Government Regulators

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVETrump TVMeesho Share PriceStocks to buy todayNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 8:48 PM IST