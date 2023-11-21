Sensex (0.42%)
65930.77 + 275.62
Nifty (0.45%)
19783.40 + 89.40
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41883.50 + 27.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.07%)
6459.55 -4.75
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43689.15 + 104.20
Heatmap

FY24 to end with strong growth performance, macroeconomic stability: FinMin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected a 6.5 per cent GDP growth in the current financial year ending March 2024

Economic growth, GDP

India's exports are also expected to perform well, driven by strong performance in services exports.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The current financial year should conclude as projected with a strong growth performance and macroeconomic stability as more than half of this fiscal has witnessed positive developments in the economy, a finance ministry report said on Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected a 6.5 per cent GDP growth in the current financial year ending March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the Monthly Economic Review for October, the ministry also said the downside risk will continue to be inflation that should keep both the government and the RBI on high alert.
Financial flows in the external sector need constant monitoring as they impact the value of rupee and the balance of payments, the report said, adding that a fuller transmission of the monetary policy may also temper domestic demand.
On the inflation front, it said the decline in international crude oil prices and continued moderation in core inflation are likely to control inflationary pressures going forward.
Recognising this trend, the report said the RBI has also indicated that any further tightening of monetary policy will likely occur when transmission is closer to completion and if the situation warrants.
The government's sustained investment push, healthy corporate profits and a reduction in banks' non-performing loans will likely keep investment buoyant despite elevated input costs, it noted.
India's exports are also expected to perform well, driven by strong performance in services exports, the report added.
On balance, however, the report said India's growth experience in FY24 should continue to be a positive outlier as compared to other major economies.
"In the medium-term, thanks to the sustained focus on public investment in infrastructure and advances in digital public infrastructure, India can look ahead to the prospect of a longer economic and financial cycle than in the past, subject to global factors," it said.
On the public finance side, the report said the central government is on track to achieve the budgeted deficit target for the current fiscal year as well.
Continued buoyancy in revenue collections supported by prudent expenditure management has enabled the fiscal deficit to be contained within 40 per cent of the Budget Estimate during the first half of the year, it said.

Also Read

Fitch upgrades India's mid-term GDP growth forecast to 6.2% from 5.5%

Fitch upgrades India's medium-term GDP growth projection to 6.2%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Economy likely to expand by around RBI's projection of 8% in Q1, FY24

Opec+ ambitions for India oil market clash with clean energy goals

Americans are pulling cash from their retirement savings to pay bills

Have sufficient stocks of pulse to cool down prices, says Centre

Govt aims to reduce short-term debt, increase external debt by FY25

25 inland waterways projects worth Rs 1,100 crore for Northeast: Sonowal

According to the report, the government's emphasis on capital expenditure has continued during the year as well imparting an impetus to private investment.
The recent steep and rapid decline in global crude oil prices removes an important source of potential impact on public finances as well, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Nirmala Sitharaman Indian Economy economic growth in india Finance Ministry

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon