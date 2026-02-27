Friday, February 27, 2026 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Senior citizens can earn up to 8.35% on FDs: Small finance banks lead rates

Senior citizens can earn up to 8.35% on FDs: Small finance banks lead rates

Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens: Retirees get opportunity to secure guaranteed returns as fixed deposit rates climb above 8%

old age, oldies

Highest fixed deposit rates for senior citizens

Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

 
Some banks are offering more than 8 per cent on senior citizen fixed deposits (FDs), giving retirees an opportunity to lock in higher guaranteed income, according to latest data compiled by Paisabazaar.com.
 

Small finance banks offer highest returns

 
Small finance banks continue to dominate senior citizen FD rates across tenures.
 
  • SBM Bank India offers the highest rate of 8.35 per cent
  • ESAF Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.1 per cent
  • Jana, Utkarsh and Shivalik Small Finance Banks offer around 8 per cent
  • Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers up to 7.95 per cent
  • Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 7.9 per cent for five-year deposits
 
Many banks provide over 7.5 per cent return on 1–3 year deposits, improving income visibility for retirees.
 
 

Private banks cross 7.5 per cent mark

 
Private sector lenders largely offer senior citizen FD rates between 6.9 per cent and 7.75 per cent.
 
  • DCB Bank offers up to 7.65 per cent
  • RBL Bank and Bandhan Bank offer up to 7.7 per cent
  • YES Bank offers up to 7.75 per cent
  • ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offer around 7.1–7.2 per cent
 
Some banks additionally provide extra benefits for super senior citizens (aged 80 years and above).

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

I earned only honesty in my life: Kejriwal after relief in liquor case

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi revamps mutual fund categories: Experts explain changes for investors

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

India's Q3FY26 GDP growth slows to 7.8% from 8.4% in Q2 on new series

US visa, US immigration, green card

US visa denied despite Fifa WC tickets: Indian businessman explains ordeal

HPV vaccine India

Unmasking HPV: The silent virus that's pushing India's new vaccine drive

 

PSU banks remain steady choices

 
Public sector banks offer senior citizen FD rates largely in the 7per cent–7.25 per cent range.
 
  • Punjab & Sind Bank offers up to 7.25 per cent
  • Bank of India offers up to 7.2 per cent
  • SBI offers up to 7.05 per cent
  • Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank offer about 7 per cent
 
State-owned banks remain popular among retirees prioritising capital safety and predictable income.

Latest senior citizen fixed deposit rates

Senior Citizen FD Table
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
10-year tenure (%)
% Tenure
SMALL FINANCE BANKS
AU Small Finance Bank 7.60 30 months 1 day to 36 months 6.85 7.60 7.25 7.25 ---
Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.70 888 days 7.40 7.50 7.50 7.50 ---
ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.10 444 days 5.25 6.50 6.25 6.25 ---
Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00 Above 2 years to 3 years 7.50 8.00 7.77 7.00 ---
Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.00 21 months 1 day to 22 months 6.50 7.25 6.75 6.75 ---
slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 6.50 7.50 7.25 6.75 ---
Suryoday Small Finance Bank 7.90 5 years 7.45 7.45 7.90 7.45 ---
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.95 2 years 7.75 7.70 7.70 7.00 ---
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.00 2 years to 3 years 6.50 8.00 7.50 7.25 ---
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Axis Bank 7.20 5 years to 10 years 6.75 6.95 7.20 7.20 ---
Bandhan Bank 7.70 2 years to less than 3 years 7.50 7.50 6.60 6.60 ---
City Union Bank 7.25 500 days 7.00 6.75 6.50 6.50 0.05% on 271 days to 499 days; 0.25% on 500 days; 0.05% on 501 days to 3 years; 0.10% on above 3 years to 10 years
CSB Bank 7.30 13 months 5.30 6.05 6.05 6.30 ---
DBS Bank 7.10 376 days to 600 days 6.80 6.90 6.75 6.75 ---
DCB Bank 7.65 60 months to 61 months 7.15 7.25 7.65 7.25 0.05% on tenures of 37 months to 38 months & 60 months to 61 months **
Federal Bank 7.20 36 months 6.75 7.20 6.90 6.90 ---
HDFC Bank 6.95 18 months to 3 years 6.75 6.95 6.90 6.65 ---
ICICI Bank 7.10 3 years 1 day to 5 years 6.75 6.95 7.10 7.00 ---
IDFC FIRST Bank 7.50 450 days to 5 years 6.80 7.50 7.50 6.50 ---
IndusInd Bank 7.50 1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months 7.25 7.40 7.15 7.00 ---
Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.75 888 days 7.25 7.15 7.10 7.10 0.25% on all tenures
IDBI Bank 7.00 Above 2 years to less than 3 years 6.70 6.85 6.75 6.40 0.15% on 555 days & 700 days
Karnataka Bank 7.05 555 days 6.90 6.55 6.55 5.90 ---
Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.20

More From This Section

Fixed Deposits

Small finance banks offer up to 7.9% on fixed deposits: Check latest rates

market, mutual fund

2026 markets may reward allocation shifts, not past winners: Report

flight, British Airways, aeroplane

No fee for air ticket cancellation within 48 hours: Know about new rules

Mutual Funds, Sebi, Stock Market Today

80% of stocks in bear market, but Nifty near highs: What It means for you

gold

Investing in gold, silver ETFs? Your NAV calculation's changing from April

Topics : FD rates BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict