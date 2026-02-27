Senior citizens can earn up to 8.35% on FDs: Small finance banks lead rates

Some banks are offering more than 8 per cent on senior citizen fixed deposits (FDs), giving retirees an opportunity to lock in higher guaranteed income, according to latest data compiled by Paisabazaar.com.

Small finance banks offer highest returns

Small finance banks continue to dominate senior citizen FD rates across tenures.

SBM Bank India offers the highest rate of 8.35 per cent

ESAF Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.1 per cent

Jana, Utkarsh and Shivalik Small Finance Banks offer around 8 per cent

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers up to 7.95 per cent

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 7.9 per cent for five-year deposits

Many banks provide over 7.5 per cent return on 1–3 year deposits, improving income visibility for retirees.

Private banks cross 7.5 per cent mark

Private sector lenders largely offer senior citizen FD rates between 6.9 per cent and 7.75 per cent.

DCB Bank offers up to 7.65 per cent

RBL Bank and Bandhan Bank offer up to 7.7 per cent

YES Bank offers up to 7.75 per cent

ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offer around 7.1–7.2 per cent

Some banks additionally provide extra benefits for super senior citizens (aged 80 years and above).

PSU banks remain steady choices

Public sector banks offer senior citizen FD rates largely in the 7per cent–7.25 per cent range.

Punjab & Sind Bank offers up to 7.25 per cent

Bank of India offers up to 7.2 per cent

SBI offers up to 7.05 per cent

Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank offer about 7 per cent

State-owned banks remain popular among retirees prioritising capital safety and predictable income.

Latest senior citizen fixed deposit rates