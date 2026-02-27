Senior citizens can earn up to 8.35% on FDs: Small finance banks lead rates
Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens: Retirees get opportunity to secure guaranteed returns as fixed deposit rates climb above 8%
Some banks are offering more than 8 per cent on senior citizen fixed deposits (FDs), giving retirees an opportunity to lock in higher guaranteed income, according to latest data compiled by Paisabazaar.com.
Small finance banks offer highest returns
Small finance banks continue to dominate senior citizen FD rates across tenures.
- SBM Bank India offers the highest rate of 8.35 per cent
- ESAF Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.1 per cent
- Jana, Utkarsh and Shivalik Small Finance Banks offer around 8 per cent
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers up to 7.95 per cent
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 7.9 per cent for five-year deposits
Many banks provide over 7.5 per cent return on 1–3 year deposits, improving income visibility for retirees.
Private banks cross 7.5 per cent mark
Private sector lenders largely offer senior citizen FD rates between 6.9 per cent and 7.75 per cent.
- DCB Bank offers up to 7.65 per cent
- RBL Bank and Bandhan Bank offer up to 7.7 per cent
- YES Bank offers up to 7.75 per cent
- ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offer around 7.1–7.2 per cent
Some banks additionally provide extra benefits for super senior citizens (aged 80 years and above).
PSU banks remain steady choices
Public sector banks offer senior citizen FD rates largely in the 7per cent–7.25 per cent range.
- Punjab & Sind Bank offers up to 7.25 per cent
- Bank of India offers up to 7.2 per cent
- SBI offers up to 7.05 per cent
- Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank offer about 7 per cent
State-owned banks remain popular among retirees prioritising capital safety and predictable income.
Latest senior citizen fixed deposit rates
