Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt committed to fairness, simplicity, equity in tax system: Revenue secy

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra assured taxpayers that the government aims to simplify and make it easier to understand and make the process as hassle-free as possible

Revenue secretary, Sanjay Malhotra

For those found dishonest, the law would be applied rigorously: Sanjay Malhotra | Credit: X/@CII

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Saturday said the government remains committed to fairness, simplicity and equity in the tax system.
He said the government's ongoing efforts are to simplify tax laws, improve tax compliance, and support economic growth through prudent fiscal policies and the Union budget was in that direction.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said a comprehensive review would be done on direct taxes over the next six months aiming at making direct taxes simpler to reduce disputes.
"Tax growth had reached 14 per cent, outpacing GDP growth due to better compliance and collection efficiency," Malhotra said in a post-budget interactive session with stakeholders.
He commended both tax administrators and taxpayers for their efforts and asked for continued cooperation to further enhance tax compliance and administration.
Malhotra assured taxpayers that the government aims to simplify and make it easier to understand and make the process as hassle-free as possible.

More From This Section

Atmanirbhar shouldn't lead to inefficient import substitution: Ex RBI chief

RBI intervenes as rupee falls to new low; hits 83.76 against US dollar

Sovereign gold bond redemption value falls over 4% on Budget duty cut

Cabinet approves 8 high-speed road corridor projects worth Rs 50,655 crore

Forex reserves decline by $3.47 bn to $667.386 bn, shows RBI data

He emphasized that the administration seeks to build trust with taxpayers and aims to minimise harassment and inconvenience for honest taxpayers.
"For those found dishonest, the law would be applied rigorously," he said.
While explaining the removal of indexation for long-term capital gains, Malhotra stated that it should not hurt the masses as the capital gains tax was increased marginally for the "high-income group" only.
The revenue secretary also touched on the broader economic goals reflected in the budget, focusing on growth, employment, and development across various sectors.
He underscored the importance of fiscally responsible spending to avoid burdening future generations.
Malhotra also addressed specific sectors, such as the leather, textile, diamond, and marine sectors, which have seen reductions in customs duties to enhance competitiveness.
He highlighted the government's support for industries through measures like the removal of angel tax and reduction of corporate tax rates of foreign companies to attract both domestic and international investment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cognizant Q2 net rises 22% to $566 mn, revises FY24 guidance to $19.5 bn

Top firms' profit drop led to cut in corporation tax forecast: Revenue secy

India becomes third country in revenue per cent growth for Netflix in Q2

Coal India awards 23 discontinued underground blocks to private miners

Pre-Budget talks: Industry bodies suggest tax reforms to revenue secy

Topics : Revenue collection tax payment India economy GDP GDP growth India GDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon