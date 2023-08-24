Govt could lower market borrowing this FY as small savings rise: FinMin

The government is anticipated to revise its borrowing plan to decrease reliance on markets in the second half of the current financial year, owing to a surge in net collections from small savings, sources within the finance ministry have indicated.

For the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24, the net collections under the small savings fund have witnessed growth of over 48 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, during which the increase was around 9.9 per cent.

An official from the finance ministry disclosed that the net collections have so far reached 34 per cent of the budgetary target. “This increase in the net collections grants us more flexibility,” the official further remarked.

In the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme alone, there has been a remarkable increase of 187 per cent from April to July 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. The maximum investable amount in the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme was raised from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in the Union Budget for 2023-24.

Furthermore, the Mahila Samman Savings Scheme has also witnessed substantial growth, with the opening of 15.8 lakh accounts and total deposits of Rs 9,611 crore up until July this year.

The Mahila Samman Savings Scheme is a one-off scheme, available for a tenure of two years. Women can apply for this scheme on or before March 31, 2025. While there is no upper limit to the number of accounts, there is a cap on the maximum deposit limit. Additionally, a gap of at least three months must be maintained between the opening of any two accounts.

The scheme permits deposits starting from a minimum of Rs 1,000, in multiples of Rs 100, up to a maximum limit of Rs 200,000. After this threshold is reached, no additional deposits are allowed. The small savings scheme offers a fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent and includes a partial withdrawal option.

The recalibration in the borrowing plan demonstrates the government's effort to leverage the surge in savings collections, thereby enhancing the potential for more flexible financial management.