Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's Apr-Feb fiscal deficit at Rs 15.01 trn, hits 86.5% of FY24 target

The Centre's fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 17.34 trillion for FY24

fiscal deficit fiscal target

Representational Image

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s fiscal deficit between April and February for the current financial year (FY24) jumped to Rs 15.01 trillion or 86.5 per cent of the full-year revised target of Rs 17.34 trillion from Rs 11 trillion, data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed on Thursday.

In comparison, the fiscal deficit was 82.8 per cent of the target during the corresponding period (April-February) in FY23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During the first 11 months of FY24, the centre spent 84.8 per cent of the Rs 9.5 trillion capital expenditure target compared to 81.1 per cent during the same period a year ago. Revenue expenditure for April-February stood at 83.1 per cent of FY24 in the revised estimates (RE) of Rs 35.4 trillion as compared to 83.9 per cent in the same period a year ago. The centre's total expenditure of Rs 37.5 trillion for April-February in FY24 reached 83.4 per cent of the RE.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda says that the government is still around Rs 7.43 trillion of expenditure short of the target, majorly due to the shortfalls in spending by ministries such as agriculture (Rs 20,668 crore), rural (Rs 48,088 crore), chemicals and fertilisers (Rs 16,150 crore), roads (Rs 26,000 crore) and consumer affairs (Rs 35,117 crore).

“There could be some savings here by Rs 50-6000 crore if these budgets are not exhausted,” he added.

The net tax revenue for the April-February FY24 period came in at Rs 18.5 trillion, some 7 per cent higher than the amount gathered for the same period last year.

While there may be some slippage in the disinvestment target, it is not expected that the revised fiscal deficit target of Rs 17.3 trillion for FY24 would be breached, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings.

“While the Rs 1.4 trillion left to be incurred in March 2024 to meet the full-year target for capex this fiscal is slightly lower than the Rs 1.5 trillion recorded in March FY23, this may be missed given the announcement of the model code of conduct during the month. The headroom of Rs 6 trillion left for revenue spending in March FY24 is 9 per cent higher than the expenditure of Rs 5.5 trillion recorded in March 2023,” she added.

Also Read

Bank of Baroda to report Q3FY24 results on Jan 31; Here's what to expect

Bank of Baroda Q2 preview: Profit may rise upto 26% Y-o-Y; NIM outlook eyed

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

Bank of Baroda stock correction offers an opportunity for value investors

India set for strong economic rebound seen in 2000s: RBI Dy Guv Patra

Banks ready systems for capturing int'l credit card spends under LRS

Banks set to make trading gains as bond yields soften by 14 bps in Q4 FY24

Fiscal deficit at Feb-end touches 86.5% of full-year target: Govt data

Indian economy can grow at 8% till 2047, reforms are key: IMF's Subramanian


Topics : Fiscal Deficit Fiscal Fiscal deficit target Bank of Baroda

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon