Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Govt reconstitutes CAC to drive reforms, boost apprenticeship training

Govt reconstitutes CAC to drive reforms, boost apprenticeship training

Among private sector employer representatives, the council will include members from the TATA Group, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, Toyota, and the Indian Banks Association, among others

Salesforce-Training

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With an eye on boosting apprenticeship in the country, the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) has reconstituted the central apprenticeship council (CAC) to mull over reforms in the existing rules and suggest measures to increase the uptake of on the job training by the industry.
 
The reconstituted CAC will have a tenure of three years and will comprise 54 members consisting of representatives from various industry associations, public sector undertakings, state governments and independent experts. The erstwhile council constituted in March 2019 had 46 members.
 
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (2) of section 24 of the Apprentices Act, 1961 (52 of 1961) read with rules 3 and 4 of the Central Apprenticeship Council Rules, 1962, the Central Government hereby reconstitutes the Central Apprenticeship Council for a period of three years from the date of publication,” read a MSDE notification dated October 17.
 
 
MSDE Minister Jayant Chaudhary will be chairing the new council, while Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney will be the vice-chairman of the council. Earlier, union minister of state, MSDE was the vice-chairman. 
 
The new council has increased representation from public sector undertakings (PSUs) as it now has representation from 6 PSUs, namely - Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC), South Eastern Coalfields Limited, Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
 
Among private sector employer representatives, the council will have members from TATA Group, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, Toyota, Indian Banks Association among others.
 
The CAC is a statutory body under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961. The functions of the CAC include assisting and advising the central government for the implementation of the Apprentice Act, 1961 in the country.
 

Also Read

Stocks, shares, stock maket

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these three stocks on Oct 16

PremiumHAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics may be upgraded to Maharatna category by December

Su 30MKI, Sukhoi, IAF

MoD inks Rs 26,000 crore deal with HAL for 240 Sukhoi engines: Key details

Su 30MKI, Sukhoi, IAF

Defence ministry, HAL sign Rs 26,000 cr pact for Su-30MKI jets' engines

Netra, Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, Indian Air Force

Govt approves 240 aero-engines, SU-30 MKI jets from HAL. Why this matters

Topics : Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd private sector MSMEs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon