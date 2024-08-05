Haryana Cabinet gives nod to buy 10 more crops at minimum support price

The state government is already buying 14 crops at the MSP. | Photo: PTI

The Haryana Cabinet on Monday gave approval to the proposal of buying 10 more crops at the minimum support price. This came a day after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced at 'Vijay Shankhnad' rally in Kurukshetra that the state government would buy all crops at MSP. Besides this, he had also announced waiving outstanding canal water irrigation charges. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp These announcements came ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls due later this year. Addressing the media after chairing a Cabinet meeting here on Monday, CM Saini said the Cabinet has given its nod to the proposal of buying crops at the MSP.

Saini said 10 more crops, including 'ragi', soybean, 'jowar', and 'moong', will be bought by the Haryana government at the MSP.

This move will boost crop diversification, said the chief minister.

With this, the state government will buy a total 24 crops in Haryana at the MSP, he said.

Haryana will become the first state in the country to buy all crops at the MSP, said Saini.

Replying to a question, Saini asked the Punjab government to buy some crops at the MSP. He also asked the Congress-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka to purchase crops from farmers at the MSP.

Saini further said the Cabinet also gave approval to the proposal of abolishing 'abiana' (canal water irrigation charges).

With effect from April 1, 2024, 'abiana' will not be charged from farmers, he said.

This move will benefit farmers to the tune of Rs 54 crore per year, he said.

Notices for collection of 'abiana', which were issued after April 1, 2024, will be withdrawn, Saini had said on Sunday, adding if any farmer has paid the charges after April 1, then that amount will be refunded.

Last month, the state government had announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of constables, forest guards and jail wardens, along with quotas in other posts.

In Group C and D posts, the government had announced to grant an age relaxation of three years in the upper age limit.

However, for the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation would be five years.