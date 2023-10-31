close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Govt's fiscal deficit rises to 39.3% of annual target in H1 of FY24

The fiscal deficit was 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23 against the earlier estimate of 6.71 per cent

Fiscal Deficit

Centre's total expenditure was Rs 21.19 lakh crore or 47.1 per cent of BE of 2023-24, marginally higher than 46.2 per cent of BE 2022-23

PTI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Central government's fiscal deficit touched 39.3 per cent of the full year target in the first half of the current financial year, slightly higher than 37.3 per cent recorded in the year-ago period.
 
In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue worked out at Rs 7.02 lakh crore at the end of September 2023, showed data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).
 
In the Union Budget, the government projected to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2023-24 financial year.
 
The fiscal deficit was 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23 against the earlier estimate of 6.71 per cent.
 
The tax revenue was at Rs 11.60 lakh crore or 49.8 per cent of the annual target. During April-September 2022-23, the net tax collection was 52.3 per cent of that year's annual Budget Estimate (BE).
 
Centre's total expenditure was Rs 21.19 lakh crore or 47.1 per cent of BE of 2023-24, marginally higher than 46.2 per cent of BE 2022-23.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Centre's fiscal deficit at 11.8% of FY24 Budget target, shows CGA data

Next-generation Sony PlayStation5 controller may have earbuds case built-in

Fiscal deficit touches 33.9% of full-year target at end-July: CGA data

Centre's fiscal deficit at 11.8% of full year target, shows CGA data

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

BFSI Summit 2023: Steady growth to continue, CEOs of public banks say

Rosneft-run Nayara overtakes IOC as biggest Russian crude oil buyer in Oct

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Raising receipts, accelerating economy's size key to address debt problem

India will shop for a flexible agenda for shipping at COP 28

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Union Budget India economy

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon