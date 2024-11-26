Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Govt to boost ease of doing biz, lower compliance for fintech: DFS Secy

He stressed the importance of regulatory compliance to stay one step ahead of fraudsters in the industry

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

A fine balance is required between fostering innovation and protecting the regulatory system’s integrity, said Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju at the CII Financial Inclusion and Fintech Summit in New Delhi.
 
“Data privacy and cyber security are some of the imperatives that need to be ensured along with a thriving fintech industry,” said Nagaraju. Meanwhile, he highlighted the need for greater financial literacy not just for younger people but also for the older generation to democratise the benefits emerging from greater innovations.
 
 
“India’s fintech industry is the largest in the world, and unlike in some other parts of the world, its spread is across several sectors. The government is making a lot of efforts to foster ease of doing business and reduce the compliance burden for fintech companies,” said Nagaraju.
 
The comments come against the backdrop of alarming data on UPI-related fraud presented in the Lok Sabha. The data, provided by the Union finance ministry, stated that UPI fraud incidents surged by 85 per cent in FY24, rising from 7.25 lakh cases worth Rs 573 crore in FY23 to 13.42 lakh cases involving Rs 1,087 crore. In the ongoing FY25, over 6.32 lakh fraud incidents worth Rs 485 crore have already been reported, marking a significant concern for stakeholders in India’s digital payments ecosystem.
 
Moreover, the DFS Secretary said that the government’s continuous endeavour is to provide a facilitating ecosystem to the fintech industry, including robust digital infrastructure and schemes such as PM Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana, which could bring huge opportunities for the industry.

At the same event, Shaji KV, chairman, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), emphasised the need to bring about technological transformation in a more democratic manner, especially in the rural economy. He highlighted that while bigger banks have benefited from greater digitisation, cooperative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) may not have reaped the benefits of digitisation to a similar extent. Given that these banks may not have sufficient funds to invest in new technologies, it is important that all stakeholders make greater efforts to include RRBs and cooperative banks in new digital endeavours.
 
Sameer Nigam, co-chair, CII National Committee on Fintech, and founder and CEO, PhonePe Pvt Ltd, said that the real purpose of technology is to bring about transformation democratically, and that should be the driving agenda for all stakeholders—to deliberate on how to induct people who have been left out into the system.
 

