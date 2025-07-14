Monday, July 14, 2025 | 09:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt to soon issue new guidelines to promote exports in new markets: Goyal

Govt to soon issue new guidelines to promote exports in new markets: Goyal

He said that the ministry will partner with districts to promote one district one product (ODOP) goods

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

He informed that 27 states have been approved for setting up PM Ekta Mall, which will promote products from different states. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will soon issue new guidelines to promote the country's shipments in new markets and support first-time exporters, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

He said that the ministry will partner with districts to promote one district one product (ODOP) goods.

"The commerce ministry will soon be coming out with some more guidelines on how we can promote (exports in) new markets, new products and new exporters, first-time exporters," Goyal said while addressing the National One District One Product (ODOP) 2024 Award ceremony here.

He said that India is like an oasis in a desert in a tumultuous world and is the fastest-growing large economy in the world today. 

 

India will become the third-largest economy in 2027, the minister said, adding, "we have so many diverse products that can take India globally".

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-US trade talks moving fast as fresh deadline nears: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare

Looking to speed up talks to review Asean trade pact: Piyush Goyal

tea garden, lenders

Small tea growers ask Centre to set up fair price discovery mechanism

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Looking to fast-track trade pact review talks with Asean: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Resilient supply chains needed for agri sector, says Piyush Goyal

Citing examples of Wayanad's coffee, Ratnagiri mangoes, and saffron from Pulwama, he said that these represent the wide range of products that can take India's name to the world.

He informed that 27 states have been approved for setting up PM Ekta Mall, which will promote products from different states.

Under the ODOP initiative, the government has identified over 1,200 unique products from more than 750 districts across the country, spanning sectors such as agriculture, food processing, handloom, handicrafts, and others. These efforts are aimed at promoting value addition, marketing, and connecting local products with global markets. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajiv Kumar

India needs strategy to tackle challenges, boost global share: Ex-Niti VC

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Govt to give best of attention to promote GCCs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Anuradha Thakur

Need to push GCC with policy support, exact action points: DEA Secy

India sees $52.3 bn services surplus in Q3 FY25; offsets goods deficit

India sees $52.3 bn services surplus in Q3 FY25; offsets goods deficit

Retail inflation

India's retail inflation eases to 2.1% in June, lowest since Jan 2019

Topics : Piyush Goyal trade Exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon